Biden cuts Cuomo as vice president, says it is ‘important’ for a woman to be her running mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden this week rejected the idea of ​​New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo like his running mate, doubling his previous wish to have a woman on the ticket.

During the coronavirus epidemic, Cuomo was considered by many to be a political star among Democrats for his handling of the crisis in his state. Some have even suggested that it should be Biden’s vice presidential choice.

Thursday at CNN town hall on coronaviruses, a virtual participant brought the possibility of a Biden-Cuomo ticket to the attention of the former vice-president and presumed candidate.

“Despite your previous promise to choose a woman as vice president, could you reconsider that for a qualified candidate who performed admirably during this crisis, like Governor Cuomo?” Asked Evan Eads, owner of a small business.

“I think Governor Cuomo is capable of being president. I think he’s a great guy, but I also think it’s important that there is a woman,” said Biden. “Look, I want an administration to look – and there are a lot of qualified women, there are a lot of women with experience and the ability to be president tomorrow. And I think it’s important that we let’s start having my administration, God willing, will look like America and I really mean it. Not just the Vice President, but make sure we have a Supreme Court, we have a cabinet, we have a White House that looks like the country. And I think it really matters. “

Biden continued: “And so I think it’s really important – and there are a lot of qualified people who have experience and background who are women and are ready to be president the first day. And I’m going to m ‘stick to that.’

In March, Biden said in a Democratic debate that he would choose a woman as a running mate.

“I would choose a woman to be my vice-president,” said Biden, while pledging to appoint the first black woman to the Supreme Court.

Some on its shortlist include former rivals from 2020, Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif .; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., And Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams.

