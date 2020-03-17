Biden declared Washington State winner a few days after the vote

Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Democratic presidential primary in Washington State, giving it victories in five of the six states that voted on March 10.

After nearly a week of counting the votes, the former vice president maintained a small lead over Vermont senator Bernie Sanders on Monday, who proved insurmountable.

Washington was a state that Sanders hoped to win. In 2016, he won more than two-thirds of Washington caucus delegates on Hillary Clinton.

Of the 89 delegates promised by the state, only 31 are allocated on the basis of the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the 10 districts of the State Congress, and these results may not be calculated until the election is certified by the secretary of state, which could be as late. than March 27.

Biden won four other states last Tuesday: Missouri, Mississippi, Michigan and Idaho. Sanders won North Dakota.

Democrats in Washington used the postal presidential primary for the first time – which increased this year from May – to allocate delegates instead of the smaller caucuses used in previous years.

Four states – Arizona, Ohio, Illinois and Florida – are slated to hold primaries on Tuesday.