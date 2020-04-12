Biden defeats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary

JUNEAU, Alaska – Joe Biden won the Alaska Managed by the Democratic Party presidential primary, beating Sen. Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.

Biden beat Sanders on Saturday 55.3% to 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.

Biden obtains 11 delegates and Sanders obtains 4. Sanders would have gained more delegates but after having ended his candidacy for the nomination last week, Sanders is no longer eligible to win delegates on the basis of the vote of the State in the primaries and caucuses, according to the rules of the National Democratic Committee. Sanders is however still eligible to win delegates based on the total votes in the different congressional districts, which is why the PA has assigned four delegates to Sanders, Alaska.

Overall, Biden has 1,228 delegates and Sanders 918, according to the Associated Press count.

Casey Steinau, president of the state party, said Sanders, as well as US Senator Elizabeth Warren and US representative Tulsi Gabbard, who also suspended their campaigns, have asked to be included in the counts.

Sanders suspended his campaign this week but said he would keep his name on the ballot in states that have not yet voted. It aims to bring together delegates as part of an effort to influence the party platform at this year’s National Democratic Convention.

Sanders won state party caucuses in 2016, Hillary Clinton.

The Alaska primary was originally scheduled for April 4, but concerns about the revised COVID-19 plans. In response, the party, which had planned to offer postal and in-person voting, switched exclusively to a postal voting system.

The primary itself was new to the Democrats in Alaska, who moved from their traditional caucus to a primary for this year’s race, in a move that Steinau said was aimed at increasing participation. He used ballots by rank.

The party said it sent more than 71,000 people registered as Democrats in mid-February in early March. The party also included voter registration forms and downloadable ballots on its website.

The ballots had to be received Friday to be counted, the party said.