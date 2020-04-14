Biden denounces Trump about press briefing performance: “ I am not running for power ”

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he would not run for “the King of America”, President Trump commented a day earlier, he – and not the governors – had the power to reopen the US economy in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

“I am not a candidate for the post of King of America”, Biden tweeted Tuesday. “I respect the Constitution. I have read the Constitution. I have sworn several times. I respect the excellent work that many governors of this country – democratic and republican – are doing in these horrible circumstances. “

Biden’s comments were in response to a tweet from CNN regarding the highly controversial White House Coronavirus task force briefing on Monday afternoon and the President’s energetic and combative defense of his response to the pandemic.

“Leadership is about never proclaiming power,” added Biden. “It’s about collaboration, it’s about coming together in a crisis and finding common ground. It’s a question of results.

“This is who I am and the role I aspire to play in guiding this democratic nation toward better times,” said Biden.

Biden’s tweets come in a back-and-forth between Trump and the nation’s governors, over who has the power to control when national and local economies can reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Trump said on Monday that “when someone is president of the United States, authority is complete,” adding that “governors know it.”

The Constitution, however, states in the 10th Amendment that “powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, or prohibited by it by States, are reserved to the States respectively or to the people”.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo strongly argued that Trump was incorrect.

“I don’t know what the president is talking about, frankly,” Cuomo said on NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday. “We have a Constitution, the Constitution is based on a balance of powers.”

Cuomo added, “The president does not have total authority. The Constitution is there, the 10th amendment is there, number of cases over the years, it is very clear. States have power through the 10th Amendment, and the President is simply wrong on this point. “

Trump has said he will make a decision together with governors and other officials on reopening the economy and will form a new coronavirus advisory council focused on this goal.

Meanwhile, Biden, who had enjoyed favorite status in the Democratic primary for weeks, is the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, after Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Suspended his campaign last week and offered approval this week.

According to the last Fox News poll of registered voters, published last week, Trump and Biden are now tied for the White House with 42% support each.