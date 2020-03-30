Biden faces lack of enthusiasm as polls show Trump tops

As the race for the White House transitions from a primary battle Between former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., A likely general election clash between Biden and President Trump, two new national polls former vice president holding the edge early on the GOP holder.

But in a potentially troubling sign for Biden, one of the two surveys points to a large gulf of enthusiasm that favors Trump.

According to a ABC News / Washington Post survey, 53% of Trump supporters say they are “very excited” about supporting the president, but only 24% of those who support Biden say the same about the former vice president.

In another statistic that talks about a persistent division of the party, 15% of Democrats and independent Democrats who support Vermont Senator Sanders even say they would support Trump on Biden in the general election.

Overall, Biden has a slight 49-47% advantage over the president among the registered voters. But the advantage of 2 points lies well in the margin of error of the survey, which was conducted from March 22 to 25

The former vice president’s lead over Trump is more a national Fox News poll which took place from March 21 to 24. Biden exceeds Trump by 49 to 40%.

Biden’s 9-point lead over Trump is basically unchanged from a Fox News poll in February. Beginning with his overwhelming victory on February 29 in the South Carolina primary, Biden crushed the competition in one primary after another, opening a large convention delegate lead over Sanders – the former rival’s last remaining rival. president for the Democratic nomination. Biden emerged as an almost certain candidate as former rivals and much of the party merged behind him, even with Sanders still in the running.

“Since our last poll, Biden has won enough delegates to make him the alleged Democratic candidate, but the horse race has not budged. This could be a bad sign for Biden as it has received widespread and largely positive media coverage in the past month, “said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, whose firm is conducting the Fox News poll with Republican Daron Shaw.

But in the past month, the coronavirus pandemic has rocked the country, forcing Americans to snuggle up in their homes to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Trump has seen his approval rates jump as he leads the federal response to the pandemic, but the increase was smaller than that of former presidents during a major crisis.

“There seems to be a modest rallying to the flag effect in response to the pandemic which is rewriting our political and social landscape in an as yet unknown manner,” added Anderson.

While Trump has been the center of attention – both positive and negative – as he holds daily briefings on the crisis in the White House which are broadcast live on all major news networks by cable, Biden is struggling to increase its media footprint which was instantly wiped out as The Coronavirus epidemic wiped out the race for the White House headlines and froze the battle for the Democratic nomination in place. With no current official government post, Biden has no direct role in tackling the crisis and has been overshadowed by both Trump’s daily briefings and the New York Gov media. Andrew Cuomo has risen the past two weeks.

As part of his efforts to raise his media profile, Biden launched a podcast on Monday in which he has conversations with top experts dealing with the pandemic.

“Hey, the Biden team. It’s Joe, and I’m sitting in Wilmington, Delaware, “said Biden when he launched his podcast. “It’s a scary time, people are confused, things are changing every day, every hour, so I wanted to have this conversation with you now if we could.”

The Fox News poll indicates Biden with an 8-point advantage over the president in major battlefield states who will ultimately decide which candidate wins the general election in November. Trump’s border with Hillary Clinton in a group of battlefield states blew him up in the White House in the 2016 election, even though he lost the full national popular vote against the Democratic candidate closely by 3 million votes.

Biden’s advantage over Trump drops to 25 points – 57 to 32% – in countries where Clinton and Trump were less than 10 points apart in 2016.

As he turns his attention to Trump and the general election, Biden still has to win the Democratic nomination. But this task has become more difficult, as the coronavirus epidemic has delayed the presidential nomination calendar, with most states holding upcoming contests postponing them to the end of May or June.

And as Biden tries to unite the party and win the support of Sanders and his legions of younger, progressive supporters, the populist Vermont senator who makes his second consecutive candidacy for the White House does not seem in a hurry to end to his candidacy for the White House.

While 15 percent of Sanders supporters polled in the ABC News / Washington Post poll said they would vote for Trump in November if Biden’s Democratic candidate was in office, it is unclear if that number would hold up. An ABC News poll conducted in the spring of 2016 suggested that 20% of Sanders supporters would vote for Trump rather than Clinton. According to exit polls, only 12 percent of Sanders supporters ended up voting for the GOP candidate in the general election.