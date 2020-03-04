Biden hits Bernie | Fox News

** Want to put your FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**

** Visit Trump’s City Hall Fox News Channel hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at 6:30 pm EST on Thursday, March 5 **

On the list: Biden beat Bernie-Session faces severe outflow of Senate-Trump, GOP wants to increase borrowing for stimulation-Not live

BIDEN THUMPS BERNIE

Fox News: “Former Vice President Joe Biden We won the Super Tuesday Contest in the South and beyond. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Won gold with a considerable victory at the California Delegate Awards. Splitting the map on the first day of the season, showing a tough battle between the two that could be dragged for weeks or more. Since midnight Wednesday, it has been revealed that Biden has beaten Sanders slightly in Texas. With 90 percent of the precincts reported, Biden beat Sanders from 33.3 percent to 29.3 percent, or 602,352 to 531,626 votes. The two candidates are likely to receive a similar percentage of the state’s 228 vows. Biden was courting Texans for a sudden founding support for the campaign … a sign of worries about Sanders, who had hoped to perform well in the state, and the main race call was not yet complete. It is a solution. Sanders and Biden are within 2 points, as 71% of the precincts report. “

Hohmann: Biden’s coalition can go far- WaPo“The turnout was not due to Biden’s ground game, which was essentially absent on 14 states and one U.S. territory that voted on Tuesday. In fact, he won big wins in some places We spent almost no time, invested in the field program really, and momentum was more important than money … turnout was also due to the surge of promising young voters that Sanders would always be promising It didn’t seem to be growing … Instead, the turnout seemed to surge from 2016 to 2020 in major elections. President Trump It continues to power suburban moderates to engage in Democratic politics. … Biden was a runaway in the suburbs and excelled in the constituencies that boosted the Democratic Party’s acquisition of the lower house in 2018. “

Where was Bernie Brothers? – USA Today“The young voters are supporting Bernie Sanders’ anti-foundation message.… But their intense passion has not led to the solid voting needed to win many major states on Super Tuesday. Especially in the south, a powerful screening by Joe Biden has made the nomination contest a two-person race … Biden, including Massachusetts, Texas and several southern states that have lifted the former Vice President to top ranks Some states have found that even younger voters in the election cycle participated in the vote, but even in Vermont, the home of Sanders who found that they did not appear at that rate, the young Millennials and the “ Gensers ” Showed a lackluster turnout. Exit polls show that only 11% of state voters are under the age of 30, compared to 15% when playing against Clinton. A similar trend continued in other Super Tuesday states, such as Texas … “

Bloom supports full-blown Biden WaPo: “Mike BloombergFormer Mayor of New York’s billionaire, spurred by voters on Tuesday’s vote, had hoped to finance his own way to nominating the Democratic Party, but dropped out of the race. Bloomberg supported Joe Biden, saying that the chances of former Vice President winning in November were the best. “I always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with the best shot to unite behind the candidate and do it. Bloomberg was in a statement that after yesterday’s poll, the candidate was a friend of mine It’s clear that he’s a great American Joe Biden … Biden has signaled to welcome Bloomberg’s financial support and made a sharp contrast to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Wipeout Warren- Politico: “Elizabeth Warren There was a plan to win. It didn’t work. In the 18 nomination contests, we did not rank third or higher, including our home country. She is currently facing political and financial pressure. Warren began swarming with the team to “evaluate the way forward” Wednesday after a disastrous Super Tuesday performance. Allies that speak regularly in the campaign say they feel sick. A small wave of last-minute support from groups such as EMILY’s list and delayed financial support from Super PAC haven’t moved the needle much. What is left of the Warren campaign is whether there is a way forward. The campaign alleged that it had still seen the opening to the tournament, but she would probably recruit at least dozens of delegates on Tuesday-the results were far below their publicly announced forecasts.

Rulebook: American Business …

“Eager merchants, painstaking husbands, active mechanics, hard-working manufacturers, all men’s orders look forward to increased aggressive expectations and agility to this pleasant reward of their hardships . ”– Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 12

Timeout: Cubic Gourmet

Every office resident needs a good source to continue working. This is a writer Hilary Caddiganof… Bon Appetit: “Appeared at an office free table with no explanation. A bottle of sauce with a red velveteen at the top and gold rubber.” Georgia Peach & Vidalia Onion Hot Sauce “sits in a pink flower field I read the label next to a picture book style illustration of a sensual redhead woman. The blue ribbon indicates the year in which the source was considered an “International Champion” and / or “National Award Winner”: 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001. not Intrigued? … Returned to the desk, a bottle-regular 5 ounces from the Beggs Expo Swag Bag-collected dust beside the pencil cup and created a collection of unopened stress-reducing vitamins. It remained there until a few weeks later, when someone delivered a batch full of hamburgers and french fries to our office without ketchup. Yup! No one suffered from naked French fries. And when my office life I knew changed forever. “

Flag during the play? – Please contact us by email [email protected] Your tips, comments and questions.

score board

Putative delegates for Democratic nomination

Biden: 450

Saunders: 388

Warren: 51

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP job performance

Average approval: 45.6%

Average disapproval: 51.8%

Net score: -6.2%

Changes from one week ago: ↓ 1.8 points

[[[[Average content: Fox News: 47% approved-52% disapproved. IBD: 41% approved-54% disapproved Gallup: 47% approved-51% disapproved ABC News / WaPo: 46% approved-52% unapproved NBC News / WSJ: 47% approved-50% unapproved .]

Want to know more about half-time reports?

Fox Nation is open daily for Chris and Briana. Behind the scenes of your favorite political memo, they go through a must-read headline that they should read immediately from the office-with enough character. click here Sign up and see!

Session strongly faces Senate outflow

AP: “President Donald Trump has weakened former Attorney General’s attempt to return to politics a few hours later, using a tweet to sc on Wednesday. Jeff Sessions Former Senate seat in Alabama led to Republican primaries. Trump’s online burst occurred when Sessions faced a match against a former Auburn football coach on March 31. Tommy Toberville, A political beginner. For that contest at the GOP base, the session requires as much support as possible from Trump-friendly voters. … Sessions wanted the sour relationship he had endured with Trump as his first attorney general did not divert his Alabama comeback bid. With incomplete results, the session slightly overtook Tuberville, below the sum of Tuberville and Rep. Bradley BurnAn obvious danger sign in household names like Sessions, at his next closest rival, almost 2-1. Alabama needs a spill if a candidate does not get more than half of the votes in the primary. “

N.C. and Dems of Texas are looking for a medium option- APA: “Alabama, North Carolina, Texas, and California voters chose a large number of candidates for election day contests for Congressional management. It gave party leaders an initial view of whether they had responded by showing their preferences for centralists or ideological candidates.The North Carolina Democrats chose a modest in support for establishment Cal Cunningham Fight GOP Sen via Progressive Challenger. Tom Tirith, Who was easily nominated. This sets the stage for a pivotal November confrontation that will help determine which party will run the Senate next year. In Texas, MJ HegarWith the support of the National Democratic Party, she went on to spill for her party nod against GOP Sen. John CorninCruised for the nomination. Hegar’s rivals were obscured early on Wednesday with incomplete returns. “

Cuellar exploited a Cortez-backed challenger- Dallas Morning News: “Laredo MP Henry Cuera, One of the most conservative Democrats in Congress, Jessica Cisneros, A 26-year-old immigration lawyer who brought progressive leftist powers to South Texas. Eight incumbent Cuellar won a narrow victory early Wednesday in one of the most notable races in Texas, if not the country. Given its unusually competitive first season formed in Lone Star after six Republicans have decided to quit it and the Democrats aimed for rally opportunities in many other changing districts, their popularity Was also saying something.

Pierce Bush loses primary in Houston seat- CBS News: “Republican Piercing bush, Grandson of the former president George H.W.BushFailed to advance to the Houston parliamentary seat from Tuesday’s primary and became the first member of a family to lose a race in Texas in over 40 years. Apart from the perception that it came from Bush 34, America’s most enduring Republican dynasty, it was supported by retiring GOP incumbent members. Pete Olson Raised more funds than many of the other 14 candidates in the field. … Pierce Bush, 34, has revealed that he is an ally of Trump since the beginning of his run in December, but if he chose fierce loyalty to the president, he would be a rival Did not do so.

Race to replace Katie Hill’s head- LAT: “Democratic legislators Christie Smith Santa Clarita and Republican Defense Contractors Mike Garcia On Tuesday night, we were in a tough race to make the Congressman a success. Katie Hill According to some of the election results, one of California’s most competitive parliamentary districts. Ex-member Steve KnightRepublicans, expelled by Democrat Hill in 2018, ran third and were on the verge of losing shots as they regained their seats on behalf of the northern suburbs of Los Angeles. In the primary election, two outflows could occur between Smith and former Navy pilot Garcia. One fills the hill for the remainder of the year in May and the other is a two-year term beginning in January.

TRUMP, GOP want to increase debt to stimulate

Politico: “8 months from the general election, President Donald Trump Republicans are considering urgent efforts to save the US economy from coronavirus panic. Trump’s advisers and GOP members have spent the past few days making the White House develop a package of economic stimulus. It is designed to support the economy as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in the United States increase. The Federal Reserve cuts interest rates … only to get an emergency rate cut on Tuesday and watch investors be surprised at the signal. And we’re seeing a lot of announcements from multinational US companies showing the troubles that could plague the US economy in the coming months. The enthusiastic push to boost the economy is clashing with Republican orthodox opposition to short-term stimuli during the last recession. However, this is a reflection of what some Republicans have perceived as an existential threat to Trump’s reelection: a potential economic and financial market recession in preparation for an austerity presidential election.

Per play

Congress signs $ 8 billion bipartisan agreement on emergency funding for coronavirus – NBC News

Purgram: Trump administration faces challenges to renew FISA – Fox News

Audio Frequency: Subprime

“Yes, customer service? I received a package I did not order. How can I return it for free?” Andrew Bates, Biden Communication Staff James ComeyBiden’s support.

From bleach

“We will not question early ballot the fact that the Democratic key results on Tuesday reflect many votes of the three candidates who withdrew the day before. Many of the votes cast have already been booked in many Super Tuesday conditions by Election Day, and there seem to be lots of useless votes.These voters have the ability to over-vote You must be hoping that – Glen Fuller, Laurel, Maryland

[[[[Ed. Note: There is a great deal of debate about early voting, but this can be the most compelling one (especially for the primary). I rather abandon the entire concept of primaries, but the idea that voters would choose who to choose as a candidate almost half a month before the election, four months before the convention was just wonderful. Americans strongly believe that election days should be a national holiday, equivalent to Labor Day or Anniversary, to allow voters to participate in the community. In the case of the primary, it is not possible. But how about 1) limiting the period to one week and 2) introducing a ranked election so that early voters still have the say? According to Fox News voters analysis, 36% of voters in eight Super Tuesday states have made decisions in the past few days. It seems like something worth protecting.]

Share the color description: Please contact us by email [email protected] Be sure to include your name and hometown.

LIVEMÁSNOMÁS

UPI“Pennsylvania State University students and community members have assembled on a closed Taco Bell premises to stay up all night to follow up on the loss of a fast food restaurant. Taco Bell at E. College Avenue, State College. The location led a penstate student last week and suddenly closed the door completely. Prajesh Patel We hold a Sunday evening rally. All night, advertised on Facebook, took dozens of participants, including former employees, to pay tribute to closed restaurants. “Taco Bell is our home away from home and added spice to our lives,” Patel, who attended all night in Taco costume, told a crowd that had gathered. Taco Bell, which is closest to the closed location, is about 2 miles away. “

And now, a word from Charles …

“It is cultural considerations, not economics, that keep people today away from the classic model of liberal democracy. Hunger is not bread, but ethnic, tribal, and nationalist verification. For recognition, purpose. “– Charles Clouthammer (1950-2018) A column excerpted from the 2017 essay “The Authoritarian Temptation” published on November 8, 2019.

Chris Stillwald Fox News political editor. Briana McClelland Contributed to this report. Want to put your FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.