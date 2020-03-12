Biden holds considerable lead over Sanders in Florida: poll

New poll in largest state to hold primary next Tuesday shows former vice president Joe Biden leading Senator Bernie Sanders by a margin of three to one.

Former Vice President amounts to 66 percent support among true Democratic primary voters in Florida, according to news University of North Florida Public Opinion Laboratory Survey published Thursday. Sanders – the populist legislator of Vermont making his second straight line White House Race – stands at 22 percent.

With 219 delegates promised to win, Florida is the biggest prize of the four states hosting primaries next week. The other three states are Illinois (155 delegates), Ohio (136 delegates) and Arizona (67 delegates).

Biden, almost gone for political deaths just two weeks ago, relaunched his campaign with an overwhelming victory in South Carolina less than two weeks ago, followed three days later by sweeping victories in 10 of the 14 states that held primaries on Super Tuesday. Biden has had more overwhelming victories against Sanders this week, strengthening his lead in the race which is very important for delegates to the presidential convention and further strengthening his status as the undisputed leader of the nomination.

Although Sanders has lagged behind in the polls, Florida has always been a challenge for him because of its Cuban-American and Venezuelan-American population skeptical of his democratic socialist views.

Sanders – who was the favorite in the race last month after winning the New Hampshire primary and crushing defeat of the rest of the peloton in Nevada caucuses – vowed Wednesday to stay in the Democratic presidential nomination race, stressing that “Sunday I look forward to the Arizona debate with my friend Joe Biden. “

But the self-proclaimed democratic socialist has softened his criticism of Biden, instead promising to press the former vice president in the prime-time showdown this weekend with a series of progressive political questions.

But the main calendar to come is increasingly difficult for Sanders. In his candidacy for the White House in 2016, he lost all the states next Tuesday – as well as Georgia, which holds a primary the following week – against the future candidate Hillary Clinton.

The new University of North Florida poll was conducted after Super Tuesday and almost entirely before Tuesday’s competition results were released. According to the survey, the former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, and the senator Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, each represented 2%. Bloomberg and Warren suspended their presidential campaigns while the poll was in progress.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, who remains in the race but to date, has won only two delegates, registered at 1%.

The poll was conducted from March 5 to 10, among 1,339 presidential Democratic primary voters in Florida interviewed by live telephone operators. The overall survey sampling error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Other new public opinion polls in Florida and Arizona also indicate that Biden has great double-digit leads on Sanders.