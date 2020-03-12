Biden hosts virtual events in Florida, Illinois amidst coronavirus

Presidential candidate 2020 and former vice president Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the planned campaign will end Florida and Illinois will be turned into virtual events as a security measure against coronavirus epidemic.

Biden had previously planned to appear in both states before next Tuesday primary.

The campaign announced that Biden had decided not to hold large-scale events in the states after consulting with officials.

The former vice president said Tuesday evening that he would announce plans to fight the coronavirus later this week.

“Public health and safety is our number one priority,” said a Biden campaign statement to Fox News. “We have been and continue to consult with affected officials, including our recently announced public health advisory committee, on the measures the campaign should take to minimize the health risks to staff and supporters.”

Also on Tuesday, Biden and his main rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., canceled their project elections night gatherings in Ohio amid fears of coronavirus.

National Democratic Committee officials also said Sunday’s debate between Sanders and Biden will take place without a live hearing.

Biden scored a decisive victory Tuesday in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and widened his path to the presidential nomination.

Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona are all holding primaries this coming Tuesday, followed by Georgia a week later. Sanders lost these five states in the 2016 main race against a possible candidate Hillary Clinton.

