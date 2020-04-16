Biden insists that Americans should not return to work until it is safe to fire you.

Hours before President Trump was about to unveil new federal directives to launch the reopening of the national economy the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s democratic challenger in the November elections warned that “we must not send you back to work until it is safe to fire you”.

Former Vice President Joe Biden – during a Thursday appearance on “Morning joe“On MSNBC – pointed out that” the way you kickstart the economy is to beat the disease, you beat the disease. And we have to get, we have to get a number of new cases down where they are considerably down from what they are now Social distancing is going to have to continue. “

PRO-TRUMP SUPER PAC IS IMPOSED ON CHINA’S COMMENTS

Biden argued that the choice between economic and health concerns “is a false choice”.

Speaking to the president, Biden said that “we need general testing” before lifting the social distancing restrictions implemented to reduce the transmission of the deadly COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Critics have repeatedly criticized Trump and his administration for lack of widespread testing across the country.

With many health officials warning that a loosening of social distance could trigger a new wave or epidemic, Biden stressed that “the idea that this is not going to break out is simply absurd. It will come back in one form or another. We have to be prepared. “

On Thursday, the president is expected to issue new directives telling governors that they can lift their orders to “stay home” and reduce social distancing.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

During Wednesday’s White House briefing on the pandemic, Trump cited promising developments in the fight against the epidemic.

“These encouraging developments have placed us in a very solid position to finalize the guidelines for the states on the reopening of the country, which we will announce. We will talk about them tomorrow,” said the president. “It’s very exciting. “

But after declaring earlier this week that he had “absolute authority” to lift the restrictions as the first step to reviving the economy, Trump acknowledged that the final decisions on when to lift the restrictions rest with the governors.

The President’s daily appearances at White House briefings are televised live by the three national cable news networks. Trump, while touting the latest actions by the administration and the federal government, also mingled with reporters during briefings, asking questions he doesn’t like “mean”. And he sometimes criticized the democratic governors who criticized the federal government’s response to the crisis.

When asked about these briefings, Biden painted the president as a narcissist.

“Trying to understand that this man is somehow above my salary level, it always seems to be him,” said the former vice president. “Everything is around him.”

Madeleine Rivera of Fox News contributed to this report.