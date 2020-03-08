Biden Launches $ 12 Million Advertising Blitz In Six States

Joe Biden On Saturday, launched a $ 12 million ad purchase – the largest paid media blitz in its campaign – which has been fueled by a large windfall of funding since the return of its campaign last week.

Biden will spend $ 8 million on television, the rest being spent on radio and digital platforms. The ads will air in six states that will vote in the next two weeks: Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, announced its campaign.

Biden, who has fallen behind his rivals in fundraising for much of the campaign, received a boost in donations after his big win in South Carolina and his wins in 10 of the 14 Super States Tuesday.

Biden announced Friday that he has raised $ 22 million in the past five days.

SANDERS SAYS BIDEN CANNOT “GENERATE ENTHUSIASM” DUE TO BILLION TAXPAYERS

An announcement, titled “Service,” features former President Barack Obama’s speech in January 2017 when he honored his former vice president with the Medal of Liberty.

A second announcement touts Biden’s Super Tuesday wins and defends his social security record, which rival Bernie Sanders pursued in a separate ad.

Biden touted the large turnout this week – especially in Virginia, which surpassed 2008 levels – this week and said he wanted to be the force to unify the Democrats.

“What we can’t let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath,” Biden said Friday when he called for a fundraiser. “I know I will have a lot of suggestions on how to respond to what I suspect will be an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie Brothers are waging. But we cannot tear this party apart and re-elect Trump. We have to keep them eyes on the ball. “