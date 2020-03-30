Biden launches podcast to increase relevance during coronavirus pandemic

Joe Biden On Monday, launched a new podcast titled “Here’s the Deal” in its latest effort to break through to coronavirus coverage as the crisis overshadows its campaign at a crucial political moment.

Former Vice President – who has worked at home since coronavirus pandemic has forced more than half of all Americans to cuddle up in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus – told his supporters, “I’m sitting here in Wilmington, Delaware, and it’s a scary time. Many people are confused. Things change every day, every hour. So I wanted to have this conversation with you. “

BIDEN FACING THE ENTHUSIASTIC TRAINING EVEN AS THE SURVEY SHOWS TROMP TOPPING

All but certain Democratic presidential candidate explained that one of the missions of the new podcasts is “so that we can keep talking. We can no longer organize rallies. We do not meet in large public spaces. We live in the new normal. But I want you to know that I’m with you. I’m on your side. We will overcome this together as a country. “

And Biden added that “the second reason is that I think this podcast could offer some really useful information.”

Biden, 77, is well known for sharing emotional moments with his supporters during campaign events, but until further notice his human contact has been almost completely eliminated as the campaign has shifted in the world of virtual town halls, round tables and news. conferences and now podcasts.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TRAIL

“When I have someone in the house … whether it’s the secret service who has to come or the staff to set up the mechanisms to do it, they all wear gloves and masks and so we stay all 6 feet from each other, “Biden told his supporters.

While President Trump »He has been the center of attention – both positive and negative – as he holds daily White House briefings on the coronavirus crisis which are broadcast live on all the major news networks, Biden struggled to raise its media profile which was instantly wiped out two weeks ago as The Coronavirus outbreak wiped out the race for the White House headlines and froze the battle for the Democratic nomination in place . This, just as Biden seemed well positioned to obtain the nomination herself. With no current official government post, Biden has no direct role in tackling the crisis and has been overshadowed by both Trump’s daily briefings and the New York Gov media. Andrew Cuomo has risen the past two weeks.

The first guest on the former vice president’s podcast was his former chief of staff, Ron Klain, who also led the Obama administration’s efforts to tackle the Ebola crisis. The two used part of the 21-minute podcast recorded last week to criticize how Trump should handle the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

Biden stressed that “I am determined that it should not be political. It is not partisan politics. It is about how quickly we can implement the initiatives that will save people’s lives and help us get through this process. “

But Biden apparently took a hit against Trump by urging him not to “resort to fear of propaganda and also to play down or lie baseless on the situation.” The president must be honest, must follow science, must be transparent with the American people. And we need information for people, not to scare them, but to get people to pull themselves together, because that’s how we’re going to beat this. “

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” earlier Monday, Trump hit Biden by suggesting that Cuomo would make a better Democratic presidential candidate.

“If Sleepy Joe was president, he wouldn’t even know what’s going on,” said Trump.

Patrick Ward of Fox News contributed to this report.