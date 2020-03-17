Biden Obtains Secret Service Protection: Source

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now protected by the US Secret Service, a law enforcement source told Fox News on Tuesday.

Biden, the forerunner For the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, protection was activated this week after an earlier request. Development comes not only as Biden gets closer to the appointment, but protesters have disrupted several recent events – even rush the scene and encourage staff and family members to intervene to help protect the candidate.

PULLETED SHEET ON THE BIDEN ‘VIRTUAL TOWN HALL’ AFTER TECHNICAL ADVICE

Law enforcement source described a multi-step approval process, telling Fox News that a candidate must first qualify for protection and then request it from a congressional committee and the Department of Homeland Security. Once approved, the American secret service is authorized to protect the individual.

Biden’s rival for the Democratic nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Has yet to activate secret service protection, the source told Fox News.

It is rare that official protection is given to candidates before they officially obtain the nomination of their party, but the secret services make exceptions according to threats.

For example, in 2015, the Secret Service activated 24-hour protection for then-candidate Donald Trump and then-candidate Ben Carson after the two received threats; then-Sen. Barack Obama received protection in 2007, long before he was appointed, amid a slight increase in threats against him.

But former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had secret service protection since her debut as first lady, and had that protection on the trail of the presidential campaign in 2016.

Biden, as vice-president, also enjoyed the protection of the secret services.

While it is unclear at this point whether the Biden campaign received some sort of threat earlier this month, the former vice president protested protesters during a victory speech .

‘LET DAIRY DIE’ STORM STAGE OF PROTESTANTS DURING VICTORY SPEECH OF SUPER TUESDAY BIDEN

Two women protesters rushed to the stage, yelling, “Let the dairy products die.” They held posters reading them and showing the image of a cow.

Dr. Jill Biden and Biden’s sister Valérie tried to stop the protesters from touching the former vice president.

Senior campaign advisor Symone Sanders immediately struck the scene, grabbing a protester. The other protester was dragged out of the scene by security. Biden continued his speech.

Sanders later tweeted, “I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday“