Biden, on video, targets Detroit auto worker in rude gun conflict

Former Vice President Joe Biden got into a heated and rude argument with an auto worker on Tuesday while visiting a factory in Detroit after the man accused the Democratic presidential candidate of trying to take his Second amendment rights.

“You are full of sh– … I support the second amendment,” replied Biden, emphasizing that he would not remove any firearms.

The worker then said to Biden, “You work for me, dude,” and told Biden that he had seen an online video supporting his claim that Biden was hostile to the Second Amendment.

Biden, pointing to the man a few inches from each other in the middle of a crowd, said he was not working for him and told him not to be “such a horse …”.

Biden, wrongly referring to “AR-14s”, continued to push the individual to recognize that machine guns are illegal. Biden then seemed to mispronounce saying that the AR-15s are illegal, before wondering why someone needs “100 laps”.

The dispute, pictured, occurred at the Fiat-Chrysler plant when Biden fell on votes in Michigan, the biggest prize among the states voting Tuesday with 125 delegates at stake.

Biden said to the workers earlier, “You made me a hero when I got a lot of heat for the rescue, the rescue … You saved the management. The management didn’t save you.” He also called the auto workers, “The best damn workers in the world.”

Biden has already been criticized for apparently offering former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke a role in gun control in his administration at a pre-Super Tuesday rally. Last year O’Rourke said during the election campaign: “Damn it, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

“I want something to be clear – I’m going to guarantee it, it’s not the last time you see this guy – you’re going to take care of the problem with me, you’re going to be the one leading this effort”, a Biden said of O’Rourke. “I’m counting on you, I’m counting on you, we really need you.”

Gregg Re and Samuel Chamberlain of Fox News contributed to this report.