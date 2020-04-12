Biden outlines his plan to “reopen the United States safely”; slams Trump’s initial response to the coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden presented his plan for the reopening of the country on Sunday in an editorial in the New York Times in which he argued that beating “the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track”, while disparaging the Trump administrationInitial and slow response from coronavirus epidemic.

Biden, who last week became the presumed Democratic candidate for 2020 after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stepped down from the race, argued in his article that the public health and economic crises were the same and criticized the Trump administration for not responding quickly to the crisis.

“As we prepare to reopen America, we must remember what this crisis has taught us: the administration’s failure to plan, prepare, honestly assess and communicate the threat to the nation has led to catastrophic results “, Biden wrote. “We cannot repeat these mistakes.”

Biden argued for the need to maintain the social distancing guidelines until the United States sees a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases. He added that hospitals and healthcare workers must be prepared with the appropriate supplies in case the virus re-emerges later this year or in the future before a vaccine is available.

The former vice president said that the only way to safely reopen businesses across the country was to set up extensive contact tracing and testing programs that protect the privacy of individuals calls by many governors to Trump to use the Defense Production Act more freely to speed up the manufacturing of fans and personal protective equipment.

Biden noted that a recent report by the Ministry of Health and Social Services on tests for the virus “clearly indicated” that the country was far from achieving the objective of being able to test the contagion quickly and widely.

“We should run multiple times the number of diagnostic tests we currently perform. And we should be ready to step up a second form of testing: rapid serological tests to find out who has already been infected with the coronavirus and who has antibodies, ”wrote Biden. “It is not rocket science; it is a question of investment and execution. We are now in several months in this crisis, and this administration still did not face” original sin “in its failed response – failure of the test. “

Biden’s plan comes just two days after President Trump announced that he is forming a second coronavirus task force to explore ways to reopen the economy, at least in part. Since the start of the epidemic in the United States and the implementation of guidelines on social distancing, the economy has slipped in line and more than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs.

Biden argued that separating the response to the virus from the economy is not the way to tackle either crisis.

“Make no mistake: an effective plan to fight the virus is the ultimate answer to how we can get our economy back on track,” he wrote. “So we have to stop thinking about health and economic responses separately. They are not.”