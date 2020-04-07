Biden podcast with Whitmer sparks speculation on mate

Former Vice President Joe BidenPraise from Michigan Gov. Gretchen whitmer feeds more speculation than the rise of its star the democratic presidential candidate, almost certain begins the process of choosing a running mate.

“Gov. Whitmer is an exceptional governor. She is one of the most talented people in the country in my opinion, “said Biden on Monday when presenting the governor during the second edition of his all-new launch. podcast series. “She is also a supporter. She was also co-chair of my campaign. She’s a good friend, but she focused on the laser, focused on the laser to deliver for her condition. “

“Governor, I have paid special attention to your leadership in Michigan from the time you were elected while campaigning, especially with last week. And that impressed me because your leadership has been both impressive and important, ”added Biden.

And aim at President Trump“Delivering the federal response to the crisis,” said Biden: “I think our listeners would benefit from hearing what the governors are doing to fight coronavirus in the absence of presidential leadership.”

Michigan has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic – and while Whitmer was leading his state’s response to the pandemic, it made the headlines.

As a frequent guest in recent weeks on cable news networks and other national television channels, Whitmer joined other governors to repeatedly criticize the federal government’s response to the crisis and its assistance to states.

Trump retaliated, calling Governor “Gretchen” Half “Whitmer” in a tweet and saying that she was “well over his head” and “has no idea” how to fight the pandemic . At a recent White House briefing, Trump said he had told Vice President Mike Pence – who heads the administration’s response to the pandemic – not to call “the woman from Michigan.”

Biden, in the podcast, said that “a lot of Democratic and Republican governors have not gotten what they expect from Washington DC and the leaders of Washington, I found it very offensive when the president castigated you.”

Whitmer told former vice president that “you would expect to be able to call your partners in the federal government, no matter which party they belong to, we are all Americans and all Americans are affected by COVID-19 and, and help. “

The Republicans – who argued that Whitmer was politicizing the coronavirus crisis – said the podcast was the best evidence that the governor was “auditioning” to be Biden’s running mate.

“It is evident that Democrat Gretchen Whitmer focused more on the VP hearings than on her work,” wrote Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel on Twitter.

“Example: Biden’s campaign just released a podcast with Whitmer interviewing Biden about snacks. Seriously, “added the president, a resident of Michigan.

Whitmer, 48, a long-time lawmaker who became the first leader of the Michigan Democratic State Senate, was elected governor in 2018. Earlier this year, she was selected to give the Democratic response to the speech on President Trump’s State of the Union.

The governor approved Biden five days before the March 10 primary in Michigan and campaigned with the former vice president in the days leading up to the contest, which Biden convincingly won Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by 17 points percentage.

Biden said he plans to appoint a woman as a running mate if he wins the nomination and recently said there are between six and 10 current candidates he contemplates. He added that he started considering Whitmer as a potential vice president about two months ago.

A Democrat source close to Biden told Fox News Whitmer that she was chosen as a guest for the podcast because “she is on the front line” in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic.