Biden projected winner in Wisconsin primary after delayed results

A few hours after the Democrats presumed presidential candidate Joe Biden was approved by the former rival Senator Bernie Sanders, the former vice president easily won a victory in Wisconsin controversial primary.

Fox News predicted Monday night that Biden would win soon after Wisconsin election officials began publishing the results a week after the in-person vote in the primary.

FIVE DAYS AFTER THE END OF ITS WHITE HOUSE OFFER, SANDERS POSTPONES ITS OFFER

Wisconsin election officials began reporting their results after 4 p.m. CT Monday, deadline fixed by a decision of the Supreme Court of the United States so that the postal ballots bearing the stamp of the primary of last Tuesday are received.

With nearly 40% of ridings reported, the former vice-president was more than two to one ahead of the populist senator from Vermont. Sanders ended his offer at the White House last Wednesday, the day after elementary school. He supported Biden earlier Monday.

But, the Democrats presidential primary competition – in which 85 delegates to the congress were to win – was far from the only ballot race. There have been numerous municipal general elections, including in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city. And, there was a crucial contest for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where the aligned Conservative judges had a 5-2 majority over the progressive judges. With nearly 40% of the ridings reported, incumbent Daniel Kelly – including the former Republican Republican. Scott Walker named – was at an impasse with challenger Jill Karofsky.

State Supreme Court election could affect November vote in crucial presidential general election battleground President Trump worn closely four years ago, helping it win the White House.

TRUMP MAKES LAST MINUTE PUSH FOR GOP SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ON PRIMARY WISCONSIN BULLETIN

In one Tweeter Earlier this month, Trump touted Kelly, saying he was “tough on crime, loves our military and veterinarians.” He has my full approval! “

After a raging partisan battle from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., the state last week became the first in the country to stand in person primary vote during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting a few hours after a fierce political battle between Republican state leaders and Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat who twice attempted to postpone the vote in person and expand the possibility of voting by mail.

The governor’s decree – following an urgent warning from the mayors of the largest cities in Wisconsin that “hundreds of thousands of citizens are threatened by forcing them to vote at the polls while this ugly pandemic is spreading” – has been immediately repulsed by the state legislature controlled by the GOP before the Supreme Court of the republic-dominated state overthrew it the day before the vote.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The partisan struggle over the election – an initial skirmish for a larger nationwide brawl over voting rights – extended to Washington. On the eve of primary, the Supreme Court of the United States set aside a decision of the federal district court authorizing a one-week extension to return absentee ballots. The High Court’s decision broke with ideological lines, with the five judges appointed by the Republicans outweighing the four appointed by the Democrats.

With the state forced to stay at home, thousands of poll workers refused to show up for health concerns, forcing many cities and towns to reduce the number of polling stations. Milwaukee was only five out of the 180 original polling stations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even though the National Guard intervened to help, long queues formed instantly when the polling stations opened, with many voters waiting hours to vote. In many cases, social distancing was extremely difficult to maintain.

Democrats in Wisconsin and across the country have spoken out against decisions to continue voting in person during the pandemic.