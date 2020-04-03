Biden pushes for further stimulus amid devastating job reports

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said unemployment report for march – which saw the country’s unemployment rate rise to 4.4% – is further proof that another economic stimulus package is needed to help stimulate an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Labor reported Friday more than 700,000 jobs were lost in March, the most in a monthly report since 2009 in the depths of the Great Recession. But the new report does not include the estimated 10 million people who have claimed unemployment benefits in the past two weeks while the economy stopped while most Americans gathered at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 fatal disease caused by the virus. These figures will be reflected in a month’s April employment report.

“The job numbers this morning are another clear warning sign that we need more action to stem the bleeding,” Biden, the likely Democratic presidential candidate, said. “It is a flashing red light that we should not ignore.”

A week ago President Trump promulgated a huge $ 2,000 billion stimulus package called the CARES Act, which was overwhelmingly passed in a bipartisan vote by Congress.

Biden says more needs to be done.

“The CARES law has been an important step – and we will begin to see it begin to help as long as it is well implemented – but it will not be enough. It is clear to me, and it should be clear to everyone, that much more is needed, “said Biden.

And he insisted that “Congress must get to work immediately on the next package. We cannot afford to waste time. There are a number of things that will need to be done at the same time, but our economic priority must be to stop the bleeding in the job market and keep as many people on the payroll as possible. “

The need for another congressional stimulus package to help workers, small businesses, and big business bounce back is one area Biden and the president seem to agree on.

“With US interest rates at ZERO, now is the time to make our decades-long infrastructure bill,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “It should be VERY BIG & BIG, two trillion dollars, and just focus on jobs and rebuilding our country’s once great infrastructure! Phase 4.”

But the two main Congressional Republicans – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California – are currently opposed to any quick decision to adopt another stimulus package.

“I think we have to wait a few days here, a few weeks, and see how things go,” said McConnell this week on “The Hugh Hewitt Show”.

And McCarthy, in a conference call with reporters, said another stimulus package would not be “appropriate yet”.

But Biden, speaking with reporters on Thursday, was optimistic that another measure would arrive soon in Congress.

“I predict that no matter what Mitch says, he will come back to handle another package. The idea that this is the end of it, I will be stunned if that happens. And disappointed,” said Biden.

Biden – who has repeatedly criticized Trump’s handling of the federal response to the coronavirus epidemic – did not target the president in his statement on Friday morning.

But Trump’s re-election campaign targeted Biden.

“The US economy has reached new heights under the leadership of President Trump and he is clearly in the best position to cross our country through this difficult period,” said Trump 2020 Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh.

He then criticized Trump’s near-certain Democratic challenger in general elections, claiming that “Joe Biden, meanwhile, continues his unnecessary partisan sniper on the sidelines, offering inconsistent reflections during friendly interviews in his futile quest to stay relevant.” His record, overseeing the slowest economic recovery since World War II as vice president and supporting job-destroying trade deals like NAFTA and the TPP, make him incompetent to lead in times of economic crisis. “