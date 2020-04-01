Biden, pushing for postal vote, calls Trump’s opposition to Dem’s proposals “ridiculous”

Joe Biden says there is “no reason to eliminate or delay” November general elections.

But the democratic presidential candidate, unless certain predicts “there will be many more postal votes” or postal votes. And he rejected President Trump’s request on “Fox & Friends” this week, a proposal to vote by mail from the House Democrats would have assured that no Republican would ever be re-elected.

BIDEN CONFIDENT, HE IS THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINE DESPITE SANDERS STAYING RACE

Biden, in an interview Tuesday evening on MSNBC, called the argument “absolutely ridiculous.”

Former Vice President said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the November election “may be virtual”.

The coronavirus epidemic forcing social distancing and keeping most Americans at home in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus, the democratic presidential nomination schedule has been turned upside down, with many states postponing their remaining contests.

Postal voting was already the default option for three states that were scheduled to hold contests on April 4: Alaska, Hawaii, and Wyoming. The three states now spend nearly 100% of the votes by mail and extend the time for delivery and receipt of ballots.

Of the states that delayed their primaries until June, Georgia and Ohio are spending millions to send mail-in ballots to voters.

BEST DEMOCRATS SAY JULY CONVENTION MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Currently, three states – Colorado, Oregon and Washington – vote only by mail. More than a dozen other states allow optional postal voting.

The $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress and promulgated by Trump last week – which aims to help workers, small businesses and large businesses devastated by the shutdown of much of the economy countries due to the pandemic, as well as providing aid to frontline hospitals during the crisis – also included $ 400 million to help states adopt postal voting.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who had asked for $ 4 billion in electoral assistance funding, predicts that “in terms of elections, I think we will probably vote by mail.” The proposals in his parliamentary bill – which have not been definitively removed – included the obligation for states to send postal ballots to all registered voters, to require voter registration online and the same day and expand early voting. All of these movements have long encountered opposition from many Republicans.

“The things they had there were crazy. They had things, voting levels that if you ever agreed, you would never have a Republican elected again in this country,” said Trump on “Fox & Friends “. “They had things on election day and what you do and all kinds of inconvenience. They had things that were just plain crazy.”

Biden stressed that “it is about ensuring that we are able to lead our democracy while we face a pandemic. We can do both. “

“It can mean a difference in how we do it. This may mean that social estrangement is not enough. This can mean that you have a situation where you literally have a vote behind the wheel, you stop and you vote. There are a lot of ways to do it, but we should talk about it now, ”he added.

And the former vice president agreed that the state secretaries of the 50 states should seek to provide secure remote voting opportunities.