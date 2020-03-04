Biden ro: Super Tuesday leaves former VP in an airtight contest for Sanders representatives

Get ready to go long and steep roads Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Fight for Democratic nomination A race that could lead to a nomination tournament for a major political party, first contested in the country, probably for more than half a century.

The former Vice President spoke to supporters in his first celebration speech in Los Angeles, after losing most of the results, aiming for victory in the five southern Super Tuesday states and beyond.

“We came here to report that we are very alive,” Biden told a cheering crowd. “This campaign has begun.”

BIDEN wipes out the south and occupies Texas in a narrow sense. Saunders wins biggest award-California

A few hours later, the Associated Press cast Biden as the winner in Texas. There was a cache of the second largest delegate in Super Student.

But Sanders, Vermont Populist Senator He runs the White House twice in a row and won California. This is the best prize of the day obtained by one-third of all representatives of the Democratic Convention.

“I’m convinced we’ll win the Democratic nomination tonight,” Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist lawmaker, predicted while speaking with supporters of his native Vermont.

This race, essentially a contest of two candidates, advances through a calendar that brings promise and danger to both Biden and Sanders.

Biden, once nominated top runner, was injured after finishing fourth in coke in Iowa and disappointing fifth in primary in New Hampshire. However, a slight rebound at the Nevada Caucus-he came in a distant second to Sanders-followed this weekend with a landslide victory at South Carolina’s primary.

Biden on Tuesday night mainly spotlighted his comeback, thanks to its popularity among African-American voters.

“For those who have [been] Biden told supporters. “A few days ago, the media and critics declared the campaign dead.”

“It may be over for others,” Biden added, referring to Sanders.

Mission complete

Biden’s goal of participating in Super Tuesday was to stay near Sanders in the hunt for agents and solidify itself as a moderate alternative to progressive senators. It seemed like a fulfilled mission.

Fox News Contributor and Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazil Called Biden’s comeback, “the most impressive 72 hours I’ve ever seen in US politics.”

The comeback was aborted by the surge of consolidation behind Biden in the past three days. Amy Crobcher Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Minnesota Pete Butighiegg Dropped out of the race and approved the former Vice President.

But with his victory in California, Sanders was also enthusiastic on Tuesday night.

“We’re excited about where we are. Sanders said that when we launched our first White House bid four years ago, it was the longest long shot.

The next test for the candidate will take place next Tuesday. Voters from six states, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington, went to vote, and on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio Has a say. Subsequently, Georgia will take place on March 24.

What’s next for Bloomberg?

Former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg I tried to put beautiful photos on what was a disappointing night.

“Once the results came out, no matter how many delegates we had, nobody could think of it. Bloomberg said to Florida’s supporters that Democrats could be nominated by 1 percent Was.

Several hours earlier Billionaire Business and Media Mogul -Those who spent more than $ 500 million in self-financing on the White House bid were proud to say, “I’m not going to drop out.”

Bloomberg – After skipping four initial voting nations on Tuesday in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, those who voted for the first time to concentrate on the abundant Super Tuesday State will be in July Competing at the Democratic nomination convention in Milwaukee was his only way to become a party standard supporter.

“I don’t think I can win in any other way,” he said.

When asked if the results would change Bloomberg’s thinking on future races on Tuesday night, campaign manager Kevin Schikey re-emphasized that “the campaign is being re-evaluated every day.”

Democratic long-time strategist Bill Burton argued that Bloomberg’s acquisition of a small number of delegates in California and Texas prevented Biden from “taking over California and Texas tonight and consolidating his nomination.”

Veteran of the 2004 John Kelly Election and the 2008 Barack Obama campaign, Burton co-founded Prioritities USA super PAC after serving as Deputy Spokesman for the White House, and Bloomberg said, Can help the cause. ” Important issues in the country. “

Warren accuses critics

It was a tough night for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, It ranked third in Massachusetts’ homeland of Biden and Saunders. It was expected to finish fourth in his native Oklahoma.

Warren, a former runner in collaboration with Biden, has experienced a series of disappointing finishes since the launch of the nomination calendar. She took a direct hit with a media critic during a speech to Michigan supporters.

“I’m going on with a lot of people trying to turn voting into a complex strategy. Critics, friends and neighbors all say that you need to rethink yourself about this. They’re playing a game about predictions and strategies, you know, guess what your neighbors are so far, but predictions are terrible business, and critics are wrong again and again “She emphasized.

Some progressives are aiming at Warren to strip support for Sanders, as Bloomberg is required to leave the race from the founding Democrats and support Biden.

Saunders supporters Ilhan Omar Minnesota took a light veiled shot at Warren late Tuesday.

Omar, who appeared on stage the night before Saunders and Minnesota, questioned, “What would happen if progressive people were united like a moderate last night?”

“Who won?” Omar tweeted about the scenario. “That’s something to analyze. We’re convinced that a unified progressive movement will enable #BuildTogether and win over what MN and other states have lost somewhat.”

