Biden Says Democrats May Have “Virtual Convention” Due To Coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden said this year’s National Democratic Convention may have to be virtual due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, the leader of the Democratic presidential election, said that if the organization of a convention was necessary, it might not be possible or wise to have thousands of people travel to the same place during the epidemic.

“We are going to have to make a convention,” Biden said in an ABC interview with “This Week”. “We may have to do a virtual convention. I know I think we should think about it right now. “

He added, “What we do by then will also dictate a lot.”

The Democrats already announced last week that they were delaying their convention from July 13 to August 17, fearing the country would still be in the grip of the coronavirus.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe that the smartest approach is to take more time to monitor the progress of this situation so that we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention”, Joe Solmonese , CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said in a statement. “In this critical period, while the magnitude and magnitude of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health professionals and emergency responders.”

Biden’s comments on ABC on Sunday were not entirely unexpected, as the former vice president expressed his reluctance to organize the convention in numerous interviews.

Biden said in an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday that “it is hard to imagine” thousands of Democratic Convention delegates, officials, media and other spectators crowded into an arena this summer.

But Biden added that “we should be able to do what we were able to do in the middle of the civil war, until the Second World War: to have democratic and republican conventions, primaries and elections, and still have the public security. And we can do both. But the fact is, it may be different. “

Biden and his candidate colleague, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, were forced by the pandemic to hold virtual rallies and campaign events from their homes in Delaware and Vermont, respectively.

The worldwide coronavirus epidemic has forced most Americans to snuggle up in their homes in the hope of preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Those who venture outside are invited to practice social distance – keeping a minimum of 6 feet apart – and all large gatherings have been eliminated.

The Democrat Convention will now be held the week before the Republican National Convention, to be held August 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C.

Moving the Democratic convention in August – which has been under consideration for weeks by top Democratic Party officials – has become easier to do after the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games last week . They were originally scheduled for July 24-August. 9.

