Biden says he and Sanders share a “common goal,” urging unity after elementary wins

Former Vice President Joe Biden said his campaign was “very much alive” after winning several of Tuesday’s major contests, while saying he and his rival Bernie Sanders share a “common goal” of defeating President Trump.

From the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Biden touted his victories on Tuesday night, saying, “It looks like we’re going to have another great night.”

BIDEN SHOULD WIN THE PIVOTAL PRIMARY MICHIGAN, IN A MAJOR FAVORITE FOR THE SANDERS CAMPAIGN

“As I said from the start, this election has a character on the ballot – the character of the candidates and the character of the nation are on the ballot,” Biden told supporters. “It’s a comeback, not only for this campaign, but for the soul of this nation.”

“This campaign is taking off and I think it will be fine from now on,” he continued, adding that he “takes nothing for granted”.

Biden welcomed supporters of his former rivals, saying “if you wish, join us”.

“We need you, we want you, there is a place in our campaign for each of you,” he said. “And I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and passion.”

He added, “We share a common goal, and together we will defeat Donald Trump. We will defeat him together. “

Biden swept the major contests in Missouri, which is worth 68 delegates; Mississippi, 36 delegates; and Michigan, a whopping 125 delegates worth.

The results of Tuesday’s contests in North Dakota, Washington State and Idaho are not yet known.

Biden’s Michigan win was a blow to Sanders, who just touched an upheaval in the state four years ago against Hillary Clinton. President Trump won Michigan against Clinton in 2016, although his margin of victory in the general election was only 10,000 votes.

But Tuesday marked the first time voters have weighed in on the Democratic contest since it virtually became a two-candidate race between Biden and Sanders. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is still running for president, but is both Biden and Sanders in the delegate count and has yet to win a main competition.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN HITS THE PRIMARY BATTLE OF DEM, SAYS PRESIDENT ON ” UNSTOPPABLE TOWARDS RE-ELECTION ”

Biden and Sanders have canceled their rallies originally scheduled for Tuesday night in Ohio, citing public safety concerns amid the coronavirus, or COVID-19, epidemic across the country. Biden spoke to his supporters again after his victories in Tuesday’s primaries, but a spokesman for the Sanders campaign said the self-proclaimed Social Democrat would make no comments.

Meanwhile, Biden on Tuesday evening praised the approvals he has received from former Democratic presidential candidates, such as former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg; Meaning. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kamala Harris, D-California, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn .; former representative Beto O’Rourke; and the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg. Tuesday night, even Andrew Yang endorsed Biden.

“Together, we are bringing this celebration together,” said Biden. “This is what we need to do. Tonight we are one step closer to restoring the dignity, decency and honor of the White House. This is our ultimate goal.”

Biden then criticized President Trump for his management of the coronavirus epidemic that has rocked the nation and the world in recent weeks.

“Right now, when there is so much fear in the country and so much fear around the world, we need an American leadership – presidential – that is honest, truthful and consistent,” he said. he declares. “Reassuring leadership, and I promise you that I will strive to give the nation that leadership every day.”

He added, “I believe this nation can overcome four years of Donald Trump, but give him eight? We cannot let this happen. “

Biden’s victories came after wiping out much of last week’s Super Tuesday competitions, winning 10 state contests against four for Sanders.

Biden’s overwhelming victory in the South Carolina primary last month gave him much-needed momentum before Super Tuesday and beyond, after finishing fourth and fifth in the Caucuses. ‘Iowa and the New Hampshire Primary.

