Biden says he would veto Medicare-for-all

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview that if elected president, he would veto a “Medicare-for-all“charge if by some” miracle “one arrives at his office.

Biden stressed that he does not oppose the idea of ​​universal health care. He even echoed Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Saying that medical care “should be a right”. On the contrary, he does not see how the program would be achievable.

DIGEST OF DEMOCRACY 2020: DEMS CIRCULAR WAGONS AROUND BIDEN IN MICHIGAN

“I would veto anything that delays the provision of security, certainty, that health care is available now,” Biden told MSNBC.The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell“Monday.” If they got it right and by some miracle, there was a revelation that happened, and a miracle happened that said it was over, then you have to look at the cost. And I want to know how they found the $ 35 trillion? “What does it do?”

Biden went on to say that this would “significantly raise taxes on the middle class”.

The current top Democratic favorite then made it clear that he believed “health care should be a right in America”. Expanding access to health care, after all, was a central goal of ObamaCare, adopted when Biden was vice president.

“My opposition [to ‘Medicare-for-all’] relates to whether a) it’s doable, 2) what is the cost, what are the implications for the rest of the budget, “said Biden.” How are you going to find $ 35 trillion over the next 10 years without having a profound impact on everything, taxes on the middle and working class, as well as the impact on the rest of the budget? “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden preferred to rely on the Affordable Care Act which was passed when he and President Barack Obama were in power.

Sanders, who often calls for a “political revolution”, is a staunch advocate of “Medicare-for-all”. The two men will compete in polls in six states on Tuesday with a total of 352 delegates. Biden currently has nearly 100 delegates. 1,991 delegates will be needed to obtain the Democratic presidential nomination in the first round of voting at the Democratic National Convention.