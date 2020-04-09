Biden Says “No One” Should Pay For Coronavirus Treatment

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Presumed democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday again that “no one should have to pay for their coronavirus treatment”, but did not provide details on how the treatment would be covered.

“Let me be clear: no one should have to pay for their treatment for coronavirus,” the former vice president tweeted Thursday.

Biden has already made similar calls, and in March it released a coronavirus plan which would guarantee “that each person, whether insured or not, will not have to pay a dollar for visits related to the COVID-19 test, treatment, preventive services and any possible vaccine”.

BIDEN URGES TRUMP TO REJECT OBAMACARE TRIAL IN CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Biden’s plan would provide financial incentives to states so that all people eligible for Medicaid are registered, among other measures.

Biden, however, did not specify whether he would require insurance companies to cover the costs associated with antivirus treatment or give patients help to offset the costs. The Biden campaign could not be reached for comment.

Last week, Biden again rejected “Medicare-for-All”, the platform proposal of his former opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, and said it would have made no difference in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Biden called for improvements to the Affordable Care Act, which Trump is trying to quash in federal courts.

“What we should do is have the Affordable Care Act, add the public option for those who want it, which is Medicare if that’s what they want rather than keeping their own health insurance policies, “said Biden. ABC News.

On April 3, Biden asked the Trump administration to reopen membership in the Affordable Care Act health insurance exchanges to allow newly unemployed workers to purchase health insurance.

TOUCHING LEFT, BIDEN CALLS TO REDUCE THE AGE OF DRUGS, FORGIVE A STUDENT LOAN

The Trump administration rejected the idea and instead chose to use the money from more recent stimulus bills to pay hospitals to treat uninsured patients with coronavirus. He says the plan is more effective than reopening ObamaCare market listings to achieve the same goal.

The money would come from a $ 100 billion fund to help hospitals respond to the crisis, Trump announced during a daily briefing in early April. Congress has left the wording of the legislation establishing the fund deliberately vague so that its allocation can change as needed as the pandemic unfolds.

“This should alleviate any concerns that uninsured Americans may have about seeking treatment for the coronavirus,” he said.

Alex Azar, the secretary of health and social services, said that hospitals would be paid the same price they receive for Medicare patients.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an appeal to the far left of Sanders – those devastated by the Democratic Socialist dropping out and still skeptical of Biden – the alleged candidate also published new proposals Thursday to lower health insurance eligibility to age 60 and to cancel student loan debt for low-income and middle-class families.