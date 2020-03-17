** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Biden seeks to quarantine Bernie for good – Berexit – Trump embraces stimulus checks – A miracle for St. Patrick’s Day

BIDEN LOOKS QUARANTINE BERNIE FOR GOOD

Fox News: “The races of March 17, which grant 15% of all delegates to the Democratic primary and will bring the number of delegates awarded in the Democratic race to 61% of the total available delegates, could be[Sen[Sen[Sen[SenBernie] Sanders‘ last Stand. … There are 67 promised delegates at stake in the Arizona Democratic presidential primary. Results in Arizona will be an important indicator, as Sanders is generally doing better in the western states … Florida is the biggest price available on March 17, granting a total of 219 promised delegates. A diversified swing state, a good performance in Florida will help Sanders or[[[[Joe] Biden argue that they are the most eligible democrat to face President Trump in November. … Illinois will distribute 155 promised delegates on March 17. Sanders laid the foundations for Illinois earlier in elementary school, visiting the state for three days at Biden’s on March 11. Ohio was originally scheduled to have its primaries on March 17 before the government. . Mike DeWine Monday announced a trial to push the date back to June 2. “

Ohio Governor DeWine Wins Fight To Delay Primary – Politico: “Polling stations will not open for Ohio primary election Tuesday after government administration Mike DeWine’s late decision, effectively upheld by the state’s Supreme Court, to delay voting in person until June to protect voters and poll workers from the coronavirus epidemic. … The election was in limbo for several hours Monday night after a Columbus judge denied a state-sponsored last-minute attempt to postpone the primary election. But DeWine responded with an order from the highest state health official, Amy acton, closing the physical polling stations as the legal battle unfolded before the Ohio Supreme Court. Early Tuesday morning, four judges from this court issued a unanimous and unsigned decision refusing to prevent the state from closing the polls. Three other judges of the court challenged – two because they are currently vying for re-election and the other because he is the son of DeWine. Decision Effectively Reverses Franklin County Judge’s Monday Decision Richard Frye that the primary should continue as planned. “

Maryland joins growing list of postponing primaries – Politico: “Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said it was postponing the state primaries, originally scheduled for late April to June 2, while the country is struggling with the spread of the coronavirus. Maryland is now the fifth state to move its primaries, joining Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio, which saw its primary scheduled for today postponed until June after an eleventh hour legal battle . … But Maryland will still hold an election on April 28, foreshadowing a potentially large move toward postal voting that could pave the way for continued elections across the country during the coronavirus crisis. Hogan said he believed the special election would occupy the former representative’s seat. Elijah Cummingsin the 7th Congressional District, based in Baltimore, Maryland, is expected to run as a mail-only election, the first federal election to go to a postal vote in response to the coronavirus. “

BEREXIT

Politico: “Bernie Sanders’ path to the Democratic nomination is closing, but a quick exit is far from guaranteed – even if he is wiped out on Tuesday. From his posture of debate to the movement of personnel to the “virtual rally” he called Monday evening, the senator from Vermont indicates that he may not be ready to concede. If Sanders remains in the race, it will be partly to keep his “political revolution” alive. According to people familiar with his thinking, Sanders will consider not only what is best for his campaign, but also the progressive movement. Many Sanders associates and allies also expect him to continue after Tuesday. They see an advantage in bringing together as many delegates as possible to influence the party platform at the National Democratic Convention this summer – even if Sanders himself cannot win the nomination. … Notably, Sanders has staff in place for states that vote as late as April 28, according to a campaign adviser, including New York. Sanders’ collaborators have long believed that he would have a good chance in the Empire State, which is rich in delegates. “

Biden’s veep woman promise rekindles hopes of woman president – WaPo: “Biden, 77, described himself as a” bridge “to the next generation of leaders, a comment widely interpreted as a signal that he would serve only one term, which means that his running mate would be even more a president in office. -waiting than usual. … A person close to the Biden team who was not allowed to speak in public, and therefore spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the campaign would soon announce a running mate, but warned that the countryside was developing rapidly after its rocky start. Biden told MSNBC that it was “very important” to choose someone who had been tested in a presidential campaign, suggesting that the women who ran against him might have an advantage. Meaning. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) And Kamala D. Harris (D-California) have both endorsed Biden, and Klobuchar in particular has done everything possible to show loyalty. “

THE RULES BOOK: AVIOD THE ABYSS

“It is the melancholy situation to which these same maxims and councils have brought us which now dissuade us from adopting the draft Constitution; and who, not content with having led us to the edge of a precipice, seem resolved to plunge us into the abyss that awaits us below. – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist # 15

STOP TIME: CÓISIR COSÚIL LEIS NA GAEIL

Insider: “It was only in the 1970s that pubs in Ireland opened on St. Patrick’s Day, and in the 1990s, Dublin began to host what is today the largest festival of Saint Patrick’s Day. -Patrick in Ireland… Before the holidays, shamrocks can bloom at street markets across the country. … It is customary to wear a real leaf of clover pinned on a shirt. … A pint of Guinness may be an obvious St. Patrick’s Day tradition, but bacon and cabbage are another traditional Irish meal. … Some locals or visitors can avoid the crowds of the parade and head to St. Patrick’s Island, one of the Skerries Islands off the coast of Dublin. Irish legend apparently tells that St. Patrick spent time living on one of the Skerries, and that a rock on the island with the contours of an imprint belonged to the famous Saint. It is believed that the island is aptly named St. Patrick’s for this reason. “

DASHBOARD

ESTIMATED DELEGATES FOR DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden: 898

Sanders: 745

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 44.4 percent

Average disapproval: 51.8 percent

Net score: -7.4 percent

Change from a week ago: ↑ 1 point

[[[[The average includes: NPR / PBS News / Marist: 43% agree – 50% disagree; NBC News / WSJ: 46% agree – 51% disagree; Quinnipiac University: 41% approve – 54% disapprove; CNN: 45% agree – 52% disagree; Fox News: 47% approve – 52% disagree.]

TRUMP EMBRACES STIMULUS CHECKS

Fox News: “Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that the Trump administration wanted to send checks to Americans “within the next two weeks” to help people cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. “We plan to send checks to the Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said at a White House media briefing. “The Americans need cash now, the President wants cash now. I mean now – in the next few weeks. “While the White House held its press conference on Tuesday – with President Trump, Vice President[[[[Mike Pence], Mnuchin and the Coronavirus Task Force Present – The Dow has collected nearly 1,000 points after suffering historic losses on Monday. … Mnuchin’s comments came as the White House negotiated with Capitol Hill lawmakers for Congress to approve a broad economic stimulus package to help American businesses and taxpayers cope with the economic fallout from the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. Mnuchin also announced on Tuesday that the Treasury Department would not extend the deadline for filing tax returns before April 15, as most tax returns can be filed online. “

White House plans massive $ 850 billion stimulus package – Fox News: “White House officials and congressional lawmakers signal that they will attempt to push through a third package of spending on hundreds of billions of dollars in coronaviruses even as the Senate tries to pass the second modest relief bill that focuses on workers’ leave and expedited testing for the disease officially known as COVID-19. Fox News has learned that the White House is specifically pushing an $ 850 billion stimulus, mostly in the form of tax relief measures. About $ 500 billion of this would be linked to lower payroll taxes, while $ 250 billion would go to loans to the Small Business Administration and an additional $ 58 billion would go to the airline industry, among other measures. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will attend the Senate GOP’s weekly political lunch on Tuesday – which will take place in a larger room where he usually does so that senators can practice social distancing – to discuss the details of the full proposal on White House coronaviruses. “

House stands firm, puts pressure on Senate – Call: “House indefinitely extends current district work period, Democratic leaders told members Monday that they could not call them back to Washington until a third coronavirus pandemic legislative package is ready for a vote. Majority Leader in the House Steny H. Hoyer and speaker Nancy Pelosi provided the calendar update during a conference call Monday afternoon with the Democratic Caucus, according to a source with the call who was not allowed to speak publicly. While Hoyer said he was waiting for a third bill to be ready, the Maryland Democrat did not rule out calling the House earlier for other reasons, said an assistant to Hoyer. “

Fed shares emergency loan program – NYT: “The Federal Reserve took another step on Tuesday to try to support the US economy, saying it would start buying a type of short-term debt company used for financing, known as commercial paper, to help maintain credit circulating to households and businesses. The program, adopted with the help of the Fed’s emergency lending powers, draws a page from the central bank’s 2008 financial crisis logbook and aims to keep the economy and the financial system functioning by supporting a market that some of the biggest American companies use to raise funds. Banks and businesses have issued commercial paper to consolidate their coffers as the coronavirus leads to quarantine, closes shopping malls, and closes restaurants. But almost no one bought the debt. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, whose department will provide $ 10 billion in credit protection to the Fed using the Treasury Trade Stabilization Fund, said the facility would allow the central bank to purchase up to ‘$ 1 trillion in commercial paper “as needed”. “

Survey finds Americans have little faith in Trump’s coronavirus information – NPR: “Americans have little confidence in the information they receive from President Trump about the new coronavirus, and their confidence in the federal government’s response to it is dropping sharply, according to a new NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll. Just 46% of Americans now say that the federal government is doing enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, up from 61% in February. Only 37% of Americans now say they had good or great confidence in what they hear from the president, while 60% say they had little or no confidence in what he said . The president assesses the worst of all the groups tested, be they public health officials, state and local leaders, or the media. And more Americans disapprove of the President’s handling of the pandemic than disapprove of a 49% -44% margin. But that doesn’t differ much from its overall job approval rate, which stands at 43%. “

Drucker: Republicans are less concerned about coronavirus than Dems – WashEx: “Republican voters are less concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, offering President Trump some political cover in the run-up to the November elections amid the accelerating public health crisis that is driving the economy into recession . About 40% of self-identified Republicans fear an acquaintance or family member may contract COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, compared to two-thirds of Democratic voters, according to opinion polls conducted this month- this. This unbalanced partisan split, which affects several issues related to the pandemic, could help Trump overcome the political fallout when almost all aspects of American society find themselves in a brutal halt. “

PLAY BY GAME

Former representative Richard Hanna, R-N.Y., Dies at age 69 – Syracuse.com

Former California Congressman Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in federal prison – KNSD

Report: Senate Republicans call for retirement of eligible judges to fill seats while party in power – NYT

AUDIBLE: NO DISCOUNT

“We are at war. It is of course a health war. We are not fighting against an army or another nation. But the enemy is there. It is invisible, elusive and it progresses. And that requires our general mobilization. “- French President Emmanuel Macron at a television address where he announced a 15-day lockout, by Politico.

BLEACHED

“Instead of quarantining and protecting the elderly, protect the young, let the elderly die. The result would restore social security, health insurance, a shortage of doctors and transfer wealth to the younger generation. A new inherited IRA tax would bring more taxes to the government. Even though I am 83 and my husband is 87, it seems more logical. “- Karen Morrow, Tampa, Fla.

[[[[Ed. Note: We simply refuse to do without you, Ms. Morrow. Case closed.]

“Finally, we slowly realized that some of our” friends “were wolves in Grannies nightshirts. The Saudis are trying to trash our global oil operations. The Russians are / were in this cabal until realize that they couldn’t make a profit at $ 6 a barrel. And China is threatening our lives – literally – by threatening to stop shipping precursor drugs that keep many Americans alive. , will these tumultuous kicks wake up our government to the necessity of not allowing any nation state to hold a loaded weapon for our economic well-being and, literally, for our very life or we will take action to fix it, albeit very late in the game, to see the necessary medicine, oil and infrastructure as critical as an F-35 warplane? ”- James Douglas, Wetumpka, Ala.

[[[[Ed. Note: I can hear you, Mr. Douglas. And I think a lot of Americans share your concern. I just want to warn you that there is really no escape. We can certainly minimize our exposure, as we have done with energy. The most revolutionary geopolitical event of the past 25 years has been the development of shale oil and gas in North America. If the Saudis and the Russians did what they do now 30 years ago, we would have gas lines and stagflation. But we will have to keep swimming with the rest of this crazy, crazy, crazy world in the hope that we can protect our interests and mitigate the damage where we can, to the coronavirus.]

“I was thinking this morning, which can be dangerous. People talk about having enough missiles and nuclear weapons and such stocks in the hope that they should not be used. Why are health care supplies not thought of in the same spirit? Hopefully this whole deal will change some minds. “- Jeff Cox, Broken arrow, Okla.

[[[[Ed. Note: That’s right, Mr. Cox. I think many Americans have been surprised to find that we have so little cushion on these issues. But we will also remember that health care is also the most important sector of the American economy – something like 20% of our gross domestic product is in this sector alone. Over 16 million Americans work in the industry. It is all the time around us and therefore difficult to think of as something separate and stored.]

“” … Statler and Waldorf, coronavirus edition. “Obvious golfer’s reference – but decent.” – Mike Tardif, Santa Ana, California.

[[[[Ed. Note: I didn’t mean it like that, Mr. Tardif, but it works a little! I was referring to the Muppets who sit in their dressing room and heckle the artists on stage. The only thing: Craig Stadler, 66 and Duffy Waldorf, 57, are waaaaaay too young to be candidates for the presidency of this cycle!]

AT ST. PATRICK’S DAY OF THE MIRACLE

Saturday Down South: “The world is full of incredible and incredible events, and we have one that comes to us from the LSU world. In 2015, a man named Matthew Bonnette accidentally dropped his LSU colored helmet in Mississippi. Obviously, he thought she was probably lost forever. Well, he was wrong. Earlier this year, a man named Liam McNamara was painting a beach in Ireland (yes, Ireland) when he fell on Bonnette’s helmet, which had failed. It’s a journey of over 7,000 kilometers (over 4,300 miles) for this piece of construction equipment. According to the video, the hat is returned to Bonnette. What a story she could tell if she could speak. “

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“The first thing – the only thing, like Vince Lombardi would say – the puzzled anthropologist should note on the Super Bowl, now happily behind us, is the Roman numeral. Sunday was the XIX. ”- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in the Washington Post on January 25, 1985.

