Biden takes a big lead over Sanders, Michigan: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a two-digit lead over Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., On the eve of Michigan primary, according to a new poll in the state with the most delegates to win among the Democratic presidential nomination contest.

Former Vice President overtakes Sanders by 51 to 36 percent among Michigan’s true Democratic presidential voters, the Monmouth University survey released Monday showed.

MARCH 10 PRIMARY: STATES AND CHALLENGES

The poll was conducted Thursday through Sunday, entirely after Biden’s sweeping victories last week on Super Tuesday, when he won 10 of the 14 state contests that took place and took approximately 90 delegates drive on Sanders.

With 125 delegates promised at stake, Michigan is the biggest prize among the six states holding primaries on Tuesday. Missouri, Mississippi, Washington State, Idaho and North Dakota also host contests.

Biden leads Sanders by 14 percentage points among white voters in Michigan and exceeds Sanders by 17 points among non-white voters. The former vice-president crushes the self-proclaimed populist and democratic socialist legislator by 38 points among voters aged 50 and over, while Sanders has an 11 point advantage among those under 50. Biden has a 20-point lead among voters, with men shooting for Sanders by 10 points.

Sanders, who is running his second consecutive presidential race, defeated potential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Michigan primary in what was considered an upset victory. This foreshadowed Clinton’s defeat against Donald Trump in the November 2016 Michigan general election. Trump’s victory with white working-class voters in the state, as well as similar narrow victories in two other crucial Rust Belt states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – propelled him to the White House.

Delegate transport and Michigan political symbolism made it the undisputed price on Tuesday.

“Biden seems to have the advantage because he is doing well in certain groups that Sanders won four years ago. But as we learned in 2016, Michigan can challenge expectations, “said Patrick Murray, director of the Independent Survey Institute at Monmouth University, in a statement.

“The 2016 Michigan Democratic primary is considered the biggest absence from the survey for this cycle. Polls published the week before primary showed Hillary Clinton 10 to 27 points ahead – Monmouth’s poll earned 13 points – but Sanders ended up winning the contest a little more one percentage point, ” said Murray.

One percent of those polled in the new poll support the only other candidate remaining in the race – the very long representative from Hawaii’s Tulsi Gabbard. Two percent are undecided and about 4 percent have voted in advance for one of the contenders who have abandoned the race since Biden’s crushed victory in the South Carolina primary nine days ago. Since then, most of Biden’s former rivals and much of the Democratic Party establishment have supported the former vice president.

Biden’s 15 point lead over Sanders in the Monmouth poll is smaller than his 24 point lead in a Detroit Free Press poll from Wednesday to Friday. But it is far more important than a 6-point advantage he held in a Detroit News / WDIV-TV survey conducted primarily before Super Tuesday.

In hypothetical clashes in the general election, Biden dominates the president by 48 to 41%, Sanders holding a 46 to 41% advantage over Trump. Of the voters who supported Trump in the 2016 general election, 90% say they plan to stay with the president in November.

“Michigan’s margin was as thin as a razor in 2016 and the state seems to be approaching again in 2020. There may be a little slip in Trump’s vote four years ago, but all of that is in the margin of error right now, “said Murray.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted from March 5 to 8, with 411 real Michigan Presidential Democratic voters polled by live telephone operators. The survey sampling error is 4.8 percentage points.