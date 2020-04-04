Biden tells Sanders he’s going ahead with the search for VP

Joe Biden says he’s going ahead with his search for a running mate and revealed that he had a conversation with Senator Bernie Sanders – his last rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Talking with donors during a virtual fundraiser on Friday evening, former vice president and the anything but certain Democratic candidate said, “I’m in the process and I had this discussion with Bernie. He’s a friend. We are competitors. He’s a friend.”

Although there had been discussions between Biden and Sanders campaign officials, it was the first admission by Biden that he had spoken directly with Sanders since the Democratic nomination contest became a race for two candidates last month.

Thanks to his sweeping primary victories during the populist senator from Vermont in March, Biden widened its lead in the race for congressional delegates to more than 300 against Sanders and consolidated its position as a de facto candidate. But Sanders – while reassessing his campaign – has so far resisted the end of his offer to the White House, claiming that he still had a “narrow path.”

“I don’t want him to think I’m presumptuous, but you have to start deciding now who you’re going to get your background check on as potential vice presidential candidates and it takes time,” Biden told donors according to a pool. fundraising event report.

Biden also said his campaign would unveil a committee to screen potential candidates “mid-month”, and added that he has also had discussions with others about positions in a possible Biden administration firm.

“One of the ways to deal with age is to build a bench – to build a bench of younger, truly skilled people who have not had the exposure that others have had but who are fully capable to be the leaders of the next 4, 8. , 12, 16 years old to run the country, “said Biden, 77.

And Biden also revealed that he had spoken with his former boss – former president barack obama – for advice on choosing a running mate

“So I called President Obama, not to find out who but by when you should start,” he said.

Allie Raffa and Madeleine Rivera of Fox News contributed to this report.