Biden tempers attacks on Trump as intensified coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Joe Biden aims again President TrumpResponse from the coronavirus epidemic. But he apparently tempered his comments this week with the language he used just a few days ago.

“The American people stand up to meet this moment. We need our president to do the same ”, democratic presidential candidate, unless certain wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

the former vice president has repeatedly called Trump for what many critics accuse of downplaying the severity of the pandemic.

BIDEN FIGHT TO HAPPEN DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Compare that to how Biden – in a conference call with reporters on Friday – urged Trump to “stop saying false things,” saying, “People are worried. They are really scared. And when these things don’t happen, you just exacerbate their worry. Stop saying false things [you] think about making yourself look like a hero. “

The former vice president also argued that Trump had repeatedly lied to the Americans, saying that “during the first two months of this crisis, President Trump used his public statements to falsely tell us that we had nothing to fear … now he’s gone on to falsely tell us he’s taking action he hasn’t taken, promising results he hasn’t delivered and announcing actions he hasn’t not even ordered. And people are afraid. “

But on Monday, an apparently milder tone emerged from Biden.

“Donald Trump is not to blame for the coronavirus. But he is responsible for our response, “said Biden during the inaugural use of a new television studio built in his home in Wilmington, Delaware. “It’s not about politics. It’s just too much at stake.”

Tuesday – after president made controversial comments at Fox News virtual town hall, suggesting that social distancing efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus epidemic may be lifted in the coming weeks and that Americans could be back at work and back in places of worship as early as Easter – Biden was critical but appeared to turn the volume down, saying in an interview with CNN that Trump “should stop talking and start listening to medical experts.”

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Asked about his contacts with the president, Biden said in an appearance on “The View” that “I did not criticize the president but I did indicate where there is no disagreement on how to proceed. . “

Biden stressed that “the American people do not want us in a political fight, nor do I want to participate in a political fight. But when a president says things that turn out to be inaccurate, we shouldn’t say “you’re lying”, we should say “Mr. Mr. Speaker, these are not the facts, here is the agreement. “For example, when he said we had all the tests available, well, they weren’t available.”

A senior Biden campaign official told Fox News that “we have responded in real time as the president continues to make what we think are the wrong decisions” and has promised that “you will continue to see him comment in time real on social through statements, on video. “

In recent days, Trump’s re-election campaign has repeatedly accused Biden of trying to politicize the crisis.

“By attacking the fear of the Americans in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, Biden is not just doing cheap politics. It is making the crisis worse. It is dangerous,” said the Trump campaign. “Biden’s quarterback on Monday morning is an effort to sow anger and division among the Americans.”

A longtime Democrat strategist and communications consultant stressed that the voice of the former vice president should preach unity.

Lynda Tran, a veteran of the National Democratic Committee and the Obama-era grassroots group, Organizing for America, told Fox News that “Biden’s message must be about the unity he will need to survive this moment: we are better than that. We can and we will get out of it together. This is the point of social distancing and shelter policies on the spot. It is literally the opposite of “I alone can solve this problem”. “