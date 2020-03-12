Biden unveils coronavirus plan, targets Trump for ‘serious flaws’

Former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a plan to combat and overcome the coronavirus.

Biden – the undisputed leader of the Democratic presidential nomination race Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont – also criticized President Trumpefforts to date to stop the spread of the virus, or COVID-19, in the USA.

“Minimizing it, being too dismissive or spreading misinformation will only hurt us and further benefit the spread of the disease. But neither should we panic or fall back on xenophobia, “said Biden in a speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Del.

“Labeling COVID-19 as a foreign virus does not shift responsibility for the errors of judgment that have been taken so far by the Trump administration,” Biden said while targeting the president for calling the pandemic “foreign virus”. in an address of the oval office. On Wednesday evening, it was criticized for a number of inaccuracies.

Biden called for “a decisive public health response to curb the spread of the disease and provide treatment to those who need it.”

He said his plan would ensure the wide availability of free testing, the removal of all cost barriers for treatment and preventive care for COVID-19, the development of a vaccine and the deployment of supplies and personnel.

The former vice president also called for “a decisive economic response to bring real relief to American businesses, families and small businesses that protect the economy.”

Biden’s plan includes paid emergency leave for everyone affected by the epidemic, including assistance to workers, families and small businesses who are hard hit by the economic upheaval.

Biden said his plan is a “road map not for what I will do as president in 10 months, but for the leadership that I believe is needed and needed right now.”

And needling his likely opponent in the November elections, Biden said that “President Trump is welcome to adopt everything.”

Biden has accused that “protecting the health and safety of the American people is the most important job of any president.” Unfortunately, this virus has exposed the serious shortcomings of the current administration. Public fears are compounded by the omnipresent lack of confidence in this president, fueled by a contradictory relationship with the truth he continues to have. Our government’s ability to respond effectively has been weakened by the digging of our agencies and the bashing of science. “

Moments after the conclusion of Biden’s speech, Trump’s re-election campaign responded, arguing that in the past, Biden had “shown terrible judgment and incompetence over public health issues”.

“Obama’s White House had to publicly apologize and clean up after Biden when his irresponsible remarks caused panic during the swine flu epidemic in 2009. Just a few weeks ago, he openly criticized the decision from President Trump to restrict travel from China to the United States. Responding to the coronavirus – a move that medical experts say has helped prevent the spread of the virus in this country, “accused Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Biden’s campaign announced on Wednesday that the former vice president would give the address on the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon. The Sanders campaign announced just before Biden’s appearance before the cameras that the senator would make his own speech about the pandemic in his hometown of Burlington, Vermont, later in the afternoon.