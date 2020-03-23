Biden urges Trump to drop ObamaCare trial amid coronavirus crisis

Former Vice President Joe Biden Calls on President Trump to Drop a Growth Care Affordable Care Law Challenge coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent Monday morning to Asset, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and 18 attorneys general, Biden wrote: “In a time of national emergency, which lays bare existing vulnerabilities in our public health infrastructure, it is unacceptable that you continue to pursue a lawsuit targeting to strip millions of Americans of their health insurance and protections under the Affordable Care Act., including prohibiting insurers from denying coverage or increasing premiums due to pre-existing conditions. “

The letter was sent exactly 10 years after former President Obama promulgated the ACA. Earlier this month, the United States Supreme Court announced that it would reconsider a challenge to the constitutionality of the ACA after a group of states led by Texas said there was no no more legal justification.

The law was first confirmed by the Supreme Court on the grounds that the financial penalty linked to the individual mandate, the obligation to purchase health insurance, fell within the fiscal power of Congress. But when Trump eliminated the sentence, the Republican-led states claimed that there was no longer a legal basis for the term.

In December, a federal appeal court found the law unconstitutional.

“The litigation you are supporting – Texas v. United States–– threatens peace of mind and access to care for hundreds of millions of Americans… The only reason this new case has gained ground is because the Republicans in Congress have decided to change the law and zero- on the penalty for not being insured, and legal experts from all ideological backgrounds have concluded that this new argument – – that this change invalidates the whole law – – is legally unbearable, “explained Biden in the letter.

At a Fox News town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania, earlier this month, Trump was asked how he plans to rally Republicans around a health care plan after failing to find a alternative to ObamaCare.

“I think that is probably the thing that disappointed me the most about not being able to say” what a good job we did “. I have not been able to sell the great work we have done. first, I got rid of the individual mandate, which was the worst part of ObamaCare, “replied Trump.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to rule on the case before the 2020 elections.

In the meantime, the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to increase, with around 500 deaths on Monday.

In a virtual presentation from his home in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, Biden addressed the pandemic, saying, “Now is not the time to add uncertainty and fear to this nation or to leave the Trump politician do what is right. Give America peace of mind. “