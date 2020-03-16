Biden wins 20 points over Sanders in Arizona on the eve of the presidential primary: poll

Joe Biden has a decisive lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in Arizona, according to a new survey published on the eve of the presidential primary.

A Monmouth University survey published on monday watch former vice president with 51 percent support among true Democratic presidential primary voters. Sanders – Vermont’s populist lawmaker who runs his second consecutive race at the White House – stands at 31%. It’s 20 percentage points behind Biden.

PRIMARY BRANDS OF SANDERS SHOULD BE DEFERRED

Arizona joins Florida, Illinois and Ohio to Democratic nomination contest Tuesday. Currently, officials from all four states plan to continue their primaries despite the closure of much of the country due to the coronavirus epidemic spreads. Surveys in all four states indicate that Biden has double-digit leads.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii – the only other candidate remaining in the battle for the Democratic nomination – is only supported by 1%.

In Biden-Sanders’ face-to-face meeting, the poll indicates that Sanders has a 48% to 41% advantage among Latin voters and a large lead of 56% to 28% among voters under the age of 50. But Biden has a large 29-point lead among white voters and an overwhelming 48-point lead among voters 50 and older.

“Biden has a solid advantage in primary school. Indeed, a large part of its support has already been placed in reserve during the advance vote. The closure of many polling stations due to COVID-19 means that the number of voters who planned to vote on Tuesday will be uncertain, “said University of Monmouth polling institute director Patrick Murray said in a communicated.

The poll suggests that just over half of likely primary voters have already voted, with Biden holding a nearly two-to-one margin over Sanders among these voters.

SANDERS ATTACKS BIDEN FILE AS SUNDAY EVENING DEBATE TESTED

Looking ahead to the November general election, the survey shows that Biden has a slight 46-43% advantage over President Trump – while the Republican President has a slight 44-43% advantage over Sanders.

Trump has surpassed Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic candidate, by 4 points in Arizona four years ago – and the state is considered one of the few battlefield states in the 2020 elections.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted from March 11 to 14, among 847 registered voters – including 373 likely to vote in the Democratic presidential primary – interviewed by live telephone operators. The overall survey sampling error is 3.4 percentage points, with a margin of error of 5.1 percentage points for Democratic primary questions.