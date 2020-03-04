Biden wins Main Primary and wins 10 Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic Presidential Primary in Maine. Super tuesday Contests.

Biden is wiped out Super tuesday, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Virginia and the main primary election, and 10 out of 4 Senators Bernie Sanders.

BIDEN ROARS BACK: SUPER TUESDAY resigns as former VP in contest with former Sanders

Sanders (I-Vt) won hometowns of Vermont, Colorado and Utah. The self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist was able to win in California’s richest delegate, Super Tuesday’s biggest award.

Biden, ahead of the early primary contest, was an unrivaled frontrunner, but with the start of the nominated calendars in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden was delayed to show no fourth or fifth place show . He gave the necessary momentum to the South Carolina primary after a slight rebound on the Nevada coach last month and a bit behind Sanders-the campaign has long been called a “firewall”.

With a landslide victory in South Carolina last week, he headed for the Super Tuesday contest with great momentum. His victory was due to the rival’s decline as more moderate candidates, such as former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigiegu, Senator Amy Crobcher, and D-Min, suspended the campaign and supported the former Vice President. I met the field that I did. Moderate ballot on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg also suspended the campaign and supported Biden, essentially a contest of two candidates. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was poorly screened in Super Massachusetts, finished third in his home state of Massachusetts but is still racing.

“For those who have [been] Biden told supporters Tuesday night. “A few days ago, the media and critics declared the campaign dead.”

“It may be over for others,” Biden added, referring to Sanders.

Biden is currently the top runner in terms of proxy numbers. At 2 pm ET Wednesday, there were 566 delegates to Sanders 501 in Biden. Candidates must reach 1,991 delegates to decide on a Democratic nomination.

Despite finishing behind Biden on Tuesday night, Sanders said he was “excited” where his campaign was.

“I’m excited where we are, Saunders said on Tuesday night.

The candidate’s next test will take place on Tuesday, with voters from Michigan, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington participating in the vote, March 17, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, U.S.A. Attend St. Patrick’s Day in the State of Ohio and have a chance to vote. Georgia will hold its primary election on March 24.

