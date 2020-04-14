Biden's accuser, Tara Reade, promises never to vote again "in the national elections ... I will not vote for Joe Biden"

A former assistant to the former vice-president Joe Biden, who accuses the Democrats presumptive presidential candidate for having sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s, when he was a senator, told Fox News that not only will she not vote for Biden in November, but that she will never again vote in the general election.

Tara Reade, who alleged that the assault took place in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993, said in a complete statement to Fox News: “I will never vote in the national elections again. the fact that I come from a family of Democrats. I worked for Leon Panetta, [California] State Senator Jack O’Connell and Joe Biden. I worked hard for the Democratic Party as a young woman. It is obvious, by the huge smears on me launched by the campaign and the supporters of Biden after I manifested myself about Biden and the total lack of support of any democrat that they care more about protecting Joe Biden than respond to serious allegations from me and the other seven women who complained about her misconduct. “

She continued, “Kamala Harris is my representative and I asked her for help. No answer. Joe Biden sexually assaulted and harassed me. All the rest of the political discussion is noise and an effort to divert attention from the serious lack of justice I have experienced. at his hands. Advancing was difficult and resulted in the loss of my job and my career in 1993. Advancing in the spring of 2019 about sexual harassment resulted in his supporters smearing me online. And now, again. So, no, I’m not going to vote for Joe Biden. “

Harris did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

In a press release, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said the former vice president “devoted his public life to changing the culture and laws around violence against women”, highlighting his work in passing the violence against women law.

She said that “he firmly believes that women have the right to be heard – and heard with respect”, but added: “Such allegations should also be investigated diligently by an independent press”.

Biden’s behavior towards women was first examined just before the announcement of his presidential campaign last spring. Eight women, including Reade, made allegations that the former vice president made them uncomfortable with inappropriate physical demonstrations.

Biden acknowledged the complaints and promised to “pay more attention to respecting personal space in the future”.

Reade, who was an assistant in Biden’s office at the time, said she was not aware of any direct witnesses to the meeting.

She told the Associated Press that she had raised charges of sexual harassment, but not assault, against Biden in several meetings with her supervisors. She filed a police report in Washington last Thursday saying that she was the victim of a sexual assault by an anonymous person in 1993, of which AP obtained a copy.

Reade’s story resurfaces in an article by Interception. Podcast host Katie Halper then interviewed Reade, who said that in 1993 a higher member of Biden staff asked her to bring the senator of the day her sports bag near the Capitol, which led to the meeting in question.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade told Halper. “There really was no exchange, really. He just stuck me on the wall.”

Reade said she tried to share her story last year, but no one listened to her.

She added: “If people want to know why women don’t show up, this is a good example of why.”

