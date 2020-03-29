Biden’s allegation of sexual assault not mentioned in another TV interview

Joe Biden, leader of the Democratic presidential election, who said previously that women on charges of misconduct should be presumed believed, sat for another television interview on Sunday – and again was not asked about the recent charge against former Senate employee Tara Reade according to the former vice president sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Speaking to NBC News’s “Meet the Press”, Biden discussed everything from the suspension of sanctions against Iran during the coronavirus pandemic (“I would need more information to make this judgment”, Biden replied) on whether Bernie Sanders should drop out of the race (“I think it’s up to Bernie to decide whether or not to stay in the race or not in the race,” said Biden.)

Chuck Todd anchor insists on Trump record approval notesBiden downplayed the news: “In every crisis, we’ve had … the president’s grades have always gone up.”

Biden then offered some advice to the president. “He should focus on making sure that we are in a situation where we can see that unemployment benefits can affect people,” said Biden.

But Todd, like Anderson Cooper of CNN during a Friday virtual town hall, did not ask Biden any questions about Reade, despite the former vice president’s previous position on similar charges. Cooper and Todd have extensively covered the decades-old charges against Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“For a woman to come under the spotlight, nationally, you have to start with the presumption that at least the essence of what she is talking about is real,” said Biden. said at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. He added that it was true “whether or not she forgets facts, whether it has worsened or improved over time”.

Instead of asking questions about the alleged sexual assault, Todd asked Biden if Trump had “blood on his hands” on the coronavirus pandemic. (“I think it’s a bit too hard,” replied Biden.) Todd, for his part, moderated a Democratic presidential debate weeks after the Trump administration ended travel from China, and without questions about the coronavirus.

“Women have the right to tell their stories, and journalists have an obligation to thoroughly verify these allegations. We encourage them to do so because these accusations are false ”, Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Director and Director of Communications for Biden campaign, said in a statement to Fox News.

Reade came forward before – last year, when several women emerged claiming to have been inappropriately touched by Biden. Reade, at the time, claimed that Biden put his hands on his shoulders and rubbed his fingers up and down his neck, but could not benefit from his story outside of a article in a local newspaper.

But this week, Reade told a much more graphic story, with different and more serious details, raising the allegation to the level of sexual assault.

Reade’s story resurfaced in an article by Interception. She was then interviewed by podcast host Katie Halper. There, Reade testified that in 1993 an older member of Biden staff asked him to bring his sports bag to the then senator near the Capitol, which led to the meeting in question.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing, “Reade told Halper. “There was no real exchange, really. He just put me against the wall. “

Reade said that she wore “a business skirt”, but “that she was not wearing stockings – it was a hot day”.

She continued: “His hands were on me and under my clothes, and he pulled my skirt down then inside and he penetrated me with his fingers and he kissed me at the same time and he said certain things to me. “

Reade said Biden first asked her if she wanted to “go somewhere else.”

“I walked away, he finished doing what he was doing,” said Reade. “He said, ‘Come on, man. I heard that you love me. “”

She said she felt that “everything was shattered at the time.” Reade went on to allege that Biden looked at her and said “you’re nothing to me”.

Reade said she tried to share her story last year, but no one listened to her.

She added: “If people want to know why women don’t show up, this is a good example of why.”

