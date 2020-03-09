Biden’s brother faces allegations of fraud, used family ties to advance business interests: report

New report reveals legal issues and possible fraud allegations involving former vice president Joe Biden ‘s brother James, in the last instance of the Democratic relationships with family members of the first runner draw attention in the middle of his presidential candidacy.

According to Politico, James Biden’s dealings with medical companies – including Americore Health – have led to allegations that he potentially committed fraud and changed his brother’s name, claiming that Joe was interested in the business and that the surname could offer opportunities.

“It was just smoke and mirrors,” said former Americore Health politician Tom Pritchard. James Biden allegedly convinced Americore that he could use his political clout to provide a large influx of liquidity in the form of investment from the Middle East, and even convinced the company to assume financial burdens, including a loan six figures to James, which he has not yet reimbursed.

James Biden, Americore and the founder of Americore Grant White are now part of the lawsuits brought by medical companies in the federal court of Tennessee accusing them of fraud following alleged promises. Biden and the other defendants denied any wrongdoing, but last month the plaintiffs reportedly said in a court file that they were willing to drop their claims against White, who had provided defense evidence and information that involved more Biden and others.

James Biden’s attorney, George Mesires, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Americore is also bankrupt after financial problems which, according to Pritchard, have only made James Biden worse. In January, the FBI also raided an Americore hospital in Pennsylvania, one of the legal complications the company faced. As noted by Politico, there is no evidence that the raid was linked to the actions of James Biden and he has not been charged with any crime.

According to the report, James Biden introduced White to his brother. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment but confirmed to Politico that White had purchased a ticket to a Beau Biden Foundation event in 2017. Any meeting between White and the former vice president “Would have been a handshake and nothing more,” they said. The campaign also claimed that Joe Biden had never shown support for Americore or even discussed it with his brother.

James Biden is the latest member of the Biden family whose businesses have surfaced as Joe Biden progresses toward the possibility of becoming the Democratic presidential candidate.

Former Vice President Hunter’s son made national headlines after President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to assist in the investigation of the role of Joe Biden ousting a prosecutor who had investigated the company Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, where Hunter had a lucrative position on the board of directors. Joe Biden admitted to having contributed to the dismissal of the Ukrainian prosecutor, but insists that it had nothing to do with his son. Trump’s discussions with Zelensky led to his indictment – and his acquittal – while Hunter Biden remains of interest to Senate Republicans who seek to further investigate the matter.

President Trump did not touch on the new report, but tweeted Monday morning, “The Obama / Biden administration is the most corrupt administration in the history of our country!”