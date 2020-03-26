Biden’s claim that he “became a professor” after leaving the Senate is confusing

Former Vice President Joe Biden seems to have made factual errors during a virtual round table Wednesday concerning this assertion that he “became a professor” after leaving the Senate.

At an online campaign event, Biden answered questions from young people and, while discussing the student debt crisis, Biden talked about all the time he had spent on “campus”.

“When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” said Biden. “And I spent a lot of time – and the University of Delaware also has the Biden School, so I spent a lot of time on campus with students.”

Biden, in particular, became Vice President of the United States under President Obama when he left the Senate in 2009. However, it was in 2017 that he received the title of “Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor” from the University of Pennsylvania.

CNN JAKE TAPPER TEACHERS HAVE BIDEN HOW TO CUT PROPERLY IN AN AMAZING MOMENT OF INTERVIEW

According to The Daily PennsylvaniaThe university opened the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., outside its campus as part of the pulpit.

In addition, Kate Bedingfield, a spokesperson for Biden at the time, who is now his deputy campaign manager, told the newspaper, “He will not be teaching a lesson.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Biden also claimed that he “became a teacher” on the campaign trail in February, although he did not specify where he taught.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.