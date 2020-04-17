Biden’s “deplorable moment”? Camp Trump denounces comments based on president

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

During a virtual fundraiser on Wednesday evening, Joe Biden laughed at the possibility of appealing to President Trump base – and then directly attacked some Trump voters, making comparisons between journalists and the Trump campaign and the famous moment of Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable basket” during the 2016 campaign.

The event, organized by Joe Kiani – the founder and CEO of Masimo Corporation – and Sarah Kiani – a member of the board of directors of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition – attracted approximately 55 participants in line, according to the Biden campaign. In a question and answer session, Biden replied “probably not” when someone asked him if he could win Trump supporters, and then he launched into scathing criticism.

“There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is involved in the politics of division,” said Biden. “They really support the idea that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and … divide this nation on the basis of ethnicity, race. It’s the good [sic] of the few presidents who have succeeded in deliberately trying to divide the country, not unite it. “

Trump’s campaign responded on Thursday.

“Biden shows contempt for some burned Americans as hot as Hillary’s,” the Trump campaign said in a statement as Biden’s comments were circulated. The campaign accused Biden of calling “racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic working class voters”.

The Biden campaign refused to provide an official statement to Fox News when asked about the comments.

However, during the fundraiser, Biden went on to say that based on the data his team had collected, Trump’s base was “among the people I grew up with, working-class whites and educated high school people. “

He said that these people were “going through a really difficult transition” in 2016 and that Trump said to them, “Look, the reason you are hurt is because the Democrats did this to you. They don’t care about you. You are the forgotten man “… Well, as soon as he was elected, you forgot the forgotten man,” said Biden.

“It’s about dignity. … He doesn’t seem to care, he doesn’t talk about it at all, he has no sense of empathy,” said Biden, referring to Trump . “This is why I think the Democratic Party will be able to win back these people.”

“The people who voted Republican last time … who don’t want to vote for Trump, whether they like it or not for me, that’s another story, but they don’t want to vote for Trump, they’re looking for a alternative and I think, I hope to God, that I can provide this alternative … I really think so. I think there is a chance, “said Biden.

Although Fox News was present in the pool for the event, no audio or video was immediately available.

The decisive remarks by the former vice president drew more attention than the Trump campaign. Atlantic Edward-Isaac Dovere said the moment was reminiscent of Clinton’s “basket of deplorable” quote – “with a distance of four years, not that different except for the wording” basket “”, he wrote.

At the same time, Dovere added that “a basket of deplorable” was a line “easily quotable and memorable. But part of what caused Clinton trouble was that she said that” half “of voters Trump went there, “unlike Biden.

During a fundraiser in September 2016 in New York, Clinton remarked: “You know, to be grossly generalist, you can put half of Trump’s supporters in what I call the deplorable basket. Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, islamaphobic – you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he raised them. “

Clinton added that other Trump supporters “feel the government has abandoned them” and are “desperate to change.”

“These are people we also need to understand and sympathize with,” she said.

Biden’s generalization was apparently not as radical as Clinton’s, but Trump’s campaign argued that the substance of the claim was the same.

“Hillary Clinton in 2016 openly soiled working class Trump voters as deplorable,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. “Four years later, Joe Biden picks up where Hillary left off. In private, virtual fundraiser with wealthy Liberal donors last night, Biden “laughed” that he did not intend to reach out to Trump voters in November, patronizing them as deplorable racist xenophobes, just as Hillary did in 2016. “

Its virtual events, which generally attract around 1,000 to 2,000 viewers, have been marred by some technical and apparent snafus problems. In a virtual city hall, Biden appeared to read from a teleprompter, and even said “quote” at one point – suggesting that his script contained a sentence in quotes.

Biden’s Comments were sometimes confused at other virtual events, including when he accepted Bernie Sanders’ approval.

Briahna Joy Gray, who was Sanders ‘national press secretary, and Sanders’ prominent deputy Shaun King, immediately targeted Biden after this approval – and they made it clear how the former vice president’s platform differed from Sanders’ long-standing political goals.

“With the greatest respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being and a true inspiration, I do not approve of Joe Biden,” wrote Gray. “I supported Bernie Sanders because he supported ideas like #MedicareForAll, canceling ALL student debts and a wealth tax. Biden doesn’t support any of this.”

Gray also hammered Biden Sunday after the New York Times belatedly covered allegation of sexual assault against him on the same day: “I don’t know how this line of the NYT’s late coverage of Tara Reade’s charge can coincide with the fact that 7 other women have accused Biden of sexual misconduct,” Gray tweeted. Biden’s campaign has denied the accusation.

Allie Raffa of Fox News contributed to this report.