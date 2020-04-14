Biden’s goal of uniting Democrats with progressive support for an uncertain future despite Sanders approval

Former Vice President Joe Biden got coveted approval from former rival Senator Bernie Sanders Monday, but the question of whether the campaign’s outreach efforts are sufficient to garner support from the progressive wing of the Democrats remains.

In a new interview published Monday by the New York Times, the progressive representative. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., a staunch supporter of Sanders and a former campaign substitute, said she had never spoken directly to Biden, but expressed a willingness to campaign alongside him, depending on the direction of his campaign .

Ocasio-Cortez, who has criticized Biden in the past, said it plans to support the alleged candidate in the general election, but added that his campaign must address the concerns of the party’s left wing. Although she told the publication that she did not want to be “a source of division,” she said that the party unification process should not be easy, and made a distinction between supporting Biden and offering her full support for his campaign.

“The whole gathering process should be uncomfortable for everyone involved – this is how you know it works,” she said. “If Biden only does things he is comfortable with, it is not enough.”

The Biden campaign declined to comment on the Times report.

In recent weeks, the campaign has attempted to unite more moderate Democrats and progressive voters, a group that Biden has struggled to bring to justice. In addition to engaging young Americans and defending race and justice issues, they said they also specifically focus on certain groups: legacy progressive organizations with broad political goals, large national networks such as Planned Parenthood and progressive organizations in the new movement using the grassroots to organize to focus on social justice issues – groups including March for our Lives.

Prior to Sanders’ approval of Biden, spokesman Matt Hill told Fox News that the Biden campaign “is continually considering and evaluating additional policies that would build on Vice President Biden’s progressive agenda,” adding that the campaign had been in touch with progressive leaders and organizations. in the past month.

“The most important part of the commitment of progressive leaders and groups is to ensure that we broaden and broaden our coalition to beat Donald Trump in November, and we are working with these leaders and groups to align with our efforts. to defeat Trump is the universal commitment that we all share, “he said.

Last Thursday, one day after Sanders suspended his campaign, Biden released two new policy proposals reflecting Sanders’ ideas to lower the age of Medicare from 65 to 60 and cancel debt student from low-income and middle-class families.

But, University of Houston professor of political science Brandon Rottinghaus warns that full approval by Sanders may not be enough.

“This will in part help to unite the party from a symbolic point of view. From a substantive point of view, many in the Sanders camp will not be satisfied only with approval at the surface level. Unconditional supporters of Sanders want a substantial change that they are worried Joe Biden or another establishment candidate will not provide. If there is no substantive change that Bien is proposing, then Sanders approval would mean very little ” said Rottinghaus.

Meanwhile, Biden, at a joint virtual event with Sanders on Monday, invoked the Vermont senator’s slogan, “Not Me, Us”, in an appeal to his supporters.

“I am delighted to be doing the work with you in the months and years to come. You know, as you say, not me, us, not me, us, this is your friend phrase, and your supporters and I will make the same commitment … I tell your supporters that I see you, I tell you hear. I understand the urgency of what we need to do in this country, and I hope you will join us. Said Biden.