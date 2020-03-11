Biden's `` Joe-mentum '' grows as Dem's favorite sweeps Midwest competitions, says Sanders KO

History did not repeat itself Michigan for Bernie Sanders.

And because of that, the American populist senator from Vermont had an extremely disappointing evening on “Super Tuesday II” – and now faces discouraging delegate math that lets him quickly slide out of reach of the Democratic presidential nomination.

Barely four years ago, it was in Michigan where Sanders managed a historic upheaval compared to a possible candidate Hillary Clinton. At the time, victory maintained its offer to the White House.

SANDERS SKIDS AS BIDEN BUILT ON ITS MOMENTUM

Four years later, Sanders – down in double-digit opinion polls once again in the state of the Great Lake – was convincingly beaten by former vice president Joe Biden.

Four years ago, Sanders almost surpassed Clinton Missouri. This time, he lost the state by a margin of almost 2 to 1 against Biden. And the former vice president beat Sanders in Mississippi and won Idaho as well as.

Sanders – who won an overwhelming victory in 2016 Washington state caucus – was neck and neck with Biden in the 2020 state primary with just over two-thirds of the votes counted. Biden initially had a slight advantage in Idaho – with more than three-quarters of the votes counted – and was ultimately declared the winner.

Sanders was in North Dakota’s caucus, where only 14 delegates were to win.

An undisputed leader

Biden’s blockbuster has strengthened its lead in the very important race for delegates to the presidential convention and further strengthened its status as the undisputed leader of the Democratic nomination. And Biden’s solid performance presented Sanders with a tough choice to pursue his White House offering.

In a remarkable and unusual gesture, Sanders chose not to deliver a main night address, passing the opportunity to speak to a national audience.

Biden speaking near his national campaign headquarters in Philadelphia on Tuesday night after he canceled a rally in Cleveland due to coronavirus problems – and after a ugly clash with an auto worker in Michigan earlier today – contacted Sanders and his legions of supporters with an olive branch.

“I want to thank Bernie Sanders and her supporters for their tireless energy and passion. We share a common goal and together we will defeat Donald Trump. We will defeat him together, “said Biden.

And Biden pointed out how many of his former rivals, as well as much of the Democratic Party establishment, have merged around his campaign in the week and a half since his overwhelming victory in the South Carolina primary – which was followed three days later by his sweep wins the first Super Tuesday March 3.

WHAT HAPPENS TO DELEGATES WHO HIRE CANDIDATES WHO EXCEED

“Over the past week, so many of my incredibly capable competitors have supported me. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris“Biden noted. “Together, we are bringing this celebration together. This is what we have to do. “

NO LIVE OR SPIN ROOM HEARING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE ON SUNDAY EVENING THAN CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Sanders flew to Burlington, Vermont, after also canceling a main overnight campaign rally in Cleveland due to coronavirus problems. Snuggled against his advisers, the senator is now faced with a primary calendar that is not getting easier.

The top four states to hold primaries next week – Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona – were states that Sanders lost to Clinton four years ago.

Coalition comes together

Sanders spent most of his time last week cheating in Michigan. But there and in the other big states that held contests on Tuesday, Sanders was unable to expand its base. Biden – meanwhile – has once again assembled a large coalition of votes – winning solidly among African-Americans, women and suburban voters.

An analysis of Fox News voters in Michigan indicated that Biden exceeded Sanders by more than 20 points among white voters without a university degree. Sanders cleaned up with white working class voters four years ago. This foreshadowed Clinton’s defeat against Donald Trump in the November 2016 Michigan general election. Trump’s victory with white working-class voters in the state, as well as similar narrow victories in two other crucial Rust Belt states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – propelled him to the White House.

“The whole point of the Sanders campaign’s eligibility was that it can win a broad coalition on the one hand, and it can increase participation on the other. Based on the actual total of votes to date, it has also been unable to do so. Joe Biden did it, ”said Mo Elleithee, founding executive director of the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service and Fox News contributor.

“And that’s the story of this first season so far. We saw it in South Carolina, we saw it on Super Tuesday, and we saw it again tonight. And that gives Biden an almost insurmountable lead among the delegates, “added Elleithee, lead spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign who was then director of communications for the National Democratic Committee.