Biden’s support: who has supported the former vice president since Super Tuesday?

With Democratic voters in six states heading for the polls Tuesday to say who will take over President Trump in November, former vice-president Joe Biden’s the presidential campaign is riding a wave of post-Super Tuesday momentum.

Part of what led to this momentum was the growing list of politicians and high-level organizations to support Biden’s campaign in what was seen as an effort to unite the Democratic Party around one more candidate orthodox that many see as the Democrats’ best hope. beat Trump.

Here are some of the best endorsers to announce their support for Biden since Super Tuesday.

Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Booker’s approval on Monday morning helps Biden as he continues to argue that he is the best candidate to galvanize African-American voters, whom the Trump campaign is aggressively targeting in the swing states. Booker abandoned the presidential race in front of the Iowa caucuses.

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

There were tense moments between Harris and Biden during the summer presidential debates before she left the race in December. That the pair apparently reconciled their differences and those of Harris approval de Biden is a decision that can be used to demonstrate that the entire Democratic Party unites around Biden.

Former representative John Delaney, D-Md.

Delaney was the first person to participate in the 2020 race and one of the candidates who previously competed with Biden for the votes of the “moderate” way in the democratic primary.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Bloomberg had a dismal Super Tuesday, receiving almost nothing for the $ 500 million and more he spent on advertising during his presidential campaign. He left the race and approved Biden the next day.

Brady campaign

Longtime promoter of gun control legislation, the Brady campaign hailed the prominent role played by former vice president in the Obama administration’s task force on gun violence in his approval from Biden.

Everytown for Gun Safety

The Bloomberg-funded group fell in line with the New York billionaire when he supported Biden on Monday.

Representative Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

Johnson is a high-level black lawmaker in a diverse, delegate-rich state who was the only one to vote on March 24. If Biden succeeds in the primaries on March 10 and 17, Johnson’s approval, first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Could help Biden escape with the Democratic nomination in late March.

Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz.

Sinema is a moderate democrat who was very closely elected in a swing state. Although she is not ready to be re-elected in 2020 as vulnerable senator Doug Jones, D-Ala., Who also supported Biden, her approval underpins Biden’s good faith among the establishment Democrats determined to find a presidential candidate who will help him vote races.

Representative Shiela Jackson Lee, D-Texas

Jackson Lee’s approval comes after Biden won her home state, but she is one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress and a good substitute for Biden.

Senator Tina Smith, D-Minn.

Smith joined fellow Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar at proof Biden’s candidacy.

Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Michigan is not only the biggest prize in Tuesday’s primaries, but a state in which Democrats must prove something after Hillary Clinton narrowly lost to Trump in 2016. approval of a statewide official is certainly a welcome development for the Biden campaign.

Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Durbin is the whip of the Senate minority, which means that he is one of the highest ranking Democrats in the entire United States government and perhaps the most invested in helping Democrats win the election.

Dozens of other Democrats have endorsed Biden since Super Tuesday, many of which are not national names, but are potentially very influential in the next primary states.

The Biden approval rush was launched when Klobuchar and the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg left the presidential race between South Carolina and Super Tuesday to approve Biden.