Biden’s victories engulfed by the virus, like much of American life

You must have continued to scroll through the home pages, whether it was the New York Times, the Washington Post or another outlet, only to find out that Joe Biden had won three major primaries.

The presidential campaign suddenly seemed fleeting, a side story, an afterthought.

Even Biden’s brief victory speech, which focused mainly on the virus, had a strangely disconnected vibe. It was a trembling Philadelphia livestream, without audience, and a delivery so discreet that it was practically a whisper of golf.

TRUMP GROWS AFTER DIRECT REPORT, MEDIA GET LOW BRANDS

While the results showed Biden’s overwhelming victory over Bernie Sanders in Florida and Illinois, and by a narrower margin in Arizona, cable news networks would report them conscientiously – almost in a “in other news” tone. – before returning to viral coverage.

And Ohio didn’t vote at all, Governor Mike DeWine postponed Tuesday’s primary until the last minute due to health concerns. With Maryland and Kentucky joining Louisiana and Georgia to delay their content, the only major state to have voted by April 28 is Wisconsin on April 7.

Normally, the press would be everywhere in this race right now. Will Bernie give up? Which Biden woman will she choose as running mate? Does it go too far to attract supporters of Sanders?

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said yesterday in a statement that his boss in the coming weeks “will be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.” Beyond that, he said, the Vermont senator will remain focused on the government’s response to the virus.

Biden, who has won all of Florida’s counties, is the obvious candidate. He must win only 46% of the remaining delegates for a majority, while Sanders needs 61%.

I think Sanders was signaling that he was going to hang around but not really run, as a way to keep a spotlight on the media and pitch for progressive causes. But he may have waved half a tattered white flag. (Axios had to withdraw a story that Sanders was suspending his campaign.)

But Biden is still courting supporters of Bernie, saying Tuesday night that he and Sanders “may not agree on the tactic, but we share a common vision” on health care, inequality and climate change. “I can hear you. I know what’s at stake.”

The former vice president of course needs Bernie’s diehards not to stay at home, but the danger here is that he will go too far left for a general election. He is cheating on Sanders, who should not be able to dictate the terms of the surrender.

It is rather astonishing that a table that started with two dozen candidates – Kamala, Beto, Pete, Amy, Kirsten and the others – now disappeared in mid-March, at least in terms of public attention.

Election campaign journalists are left without a trace. Rallies and ropes are a thing of the past. States are advancing on their primaries. The coronavirus has swallowed the presidential campaign, along with just about everything else in American society.

It goes without saying that the country is extremely interested in knowing who sits in the White House for the next four years. Right now, however, most people are more absorbed in the way the government is fighting the virus that has turned their lives around.