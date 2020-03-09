Biden’s video has not been manipulated, says Scavino

Dan Scavino, director of social media at White House, went to Twitter early Monday to deny the accusation that a retweeted video Joe Biden tripping over a recent speech has been manipulated.

The video was retweeted by President Trump on Saturday. The clip showed Biden in Missouri. Biden is seen addressing a crowd and the video ends with former vice president saying, “We can only re-elect Donald Trump.”

The video caught the attention of Twitter. Social media giant tagged video with “manipulated media” tag, TechCrunch reported. It was the first time the company had taken the plunge, but released the policy last month.

The report says the quote from Biden went further. Biden is quoted as saying, “We can only re-elect Donald Trump if we join this circular execution squad here. It must be a positive campaign.”

Biden’s campaign has been hampered by some of his blunders. Perhaps the most memorable was when he was in Des Moines and spoke to the Iowa Asian and Latin American Coalition. He was talking about education and at one point, “poor children are just as bright and as talented as white children”. he corrected himself and said, “rich people, black children, asian children.”

The Trump campaign has proven effective in using social media, but has been widely criticized for retweeting videos and comments of questionable origins. The TechCrunch report noted that there have been campaigns to ban Trump – who has more than 75 million followers – from his platform.