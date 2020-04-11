Bill Maher denounces the “PC” outcry on the “Chinese virus” label: “We MUST blame China”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

“Real time” host Bill maher criticized “PC police” on Friday evening for overreacting to the controversy over the labeling of the “Chinese virus”.

As the coronavirus the epidemic has continued to spread in the United States, President Trump and others have sparked a national debate calling the disease “Chinese coronavirus” or “Wuhan virus” because it began to infect people in Wuhan, China.

But label critics have labeled them “racist” and “xenophobic,” insisting that such terms would incite hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Maher mocked the plaintiffs, listing several other illnesses that bear the name of their place of origin – such as West Nile virus, Spanish flu and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

“You can’t yell at someone for breaking a rule you just established,” he said, adding, “So why should China get a pass?”

BILL MAHER, THE AUTHOR OF “WORLD WAR Z” AGREES THAT CHINA WOULD “TURN OFF CORONAVIRUS RUMORS

The HBO star singled out representative Ted Lieu, D-Calif., For condemning the term “Wuhan virus” when he tweeted that the virus “is not limited by country or race. Be just as stupid to call it the Milan virus “.

“No, it would be much more stupid because it does not come from Milan. And if it did, I guarantee that we would call it the Milan virus,” Maher reacted. “Jesus F — ing Christ, can’t we even have a pandemic without being offended?”

“Seriously, it scares me that there are people who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name. It’s not about bashing a culture, it’s about facts. acts of life and death. “

“There are people who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name.” – Bill Maher

The “real-time” host then criticized the “PC police” for saying that it was “racist” to attack the cultural practices of another nation, pointing to the wet markets that remain open in China.

“It is not racist to point out that eating bats is a bat,” said Maher before quoting experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who sounded the alarm in wet markets and consumption. exotic animals.

“So when someone says,” What if people hear the Chinese virus and blame China? “the answer is,” We have to blame China “. Not Chinese Americans, but we can’t stop telling the truth because racists have the wrong idea. There will always be idiots out there who will indulge in their prejudice, but it’s an emergency! Don’t we have bigger contaminated fish to fry? “

“CONTAGION” WRITER TELLS CNN THAT WE ARE “THE SICKEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD” DESPITE QUESTIONS ABOUT CHINA’S DATA

He continued, “Sorry Americans, we’re going to have to ask you to keep two ideas in mind at the same time: it has nothing to do with Asian Americans and it has everything to do with China. We cannot afford the luxury of non-morbidity towards a country with habits that kill millions of people everywhere. Because this is not the first time. SARS has come from China. And the bird flu. And the flu from Hong Kong. The Asian flu. Viruses come from China as well as shortstops come from the Dominican Republic. If they sold nuclear suitcases in these wet markets, would we be so uncritical? “

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Maher observed that if the Chinese military had deliberately used the virus as a biological weapon against the United States, “we would be at war” and that the virus had a greater impact on the American economy than the alleged “monetary manipulation “from China that politicians have complained about.

“It is a dictatorship that has applied a policy of one child per family for decades under penalty of forced sterilization, but you can not close the hell farmers market?” the host “in real time” told viewers. “Maybe use this iron fist and pound it like the whole world depends on it because it is. And hopefully if someone tells the Americans that eating hot pockets could cause a global pandemic we would make sense to stop “doing it. Although I would not bet on it. “