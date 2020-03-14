Bill Maher Says Clash Between Biden And Detroit Worker Shows Former Vice President “Cuckoo”

Joe Biden solidified leadership position after recent primary wins – but still has some personal issues to work on, “real time” host Bill maher said Friday evening.

During the show’s roundtable, Maher began by congratulating Biden for his remarks on the coronavirus epidemic after the much-criticized address at President Trump’s oval office.

But Maher insisted that Biden continue to act as “phantom president” because “we don’t have a real one.”

The comedian then pivoted to Tuesday’s primary elections, where he admitted that Biden had “kicked his ass” in the primaries.

“There is going to be a debate on Sunday, they moved it to Washington, and there is no live audience – just two candidates live,” joked Maher. “What are they talking about at this point? Why are we having this exercise? Because I feel like it can only hurt Uncle Joe, who, clearly, look, I know he could do the job, but he’s a little cuckoo himself. “

The HBO star pointed out the argument Biden had with the Detroit worker about his position on the gun and when Biden threatened to “slap” the worker.

“Her big go-to is, ‘Do you want to fight?’ Who’s 78 and every time there’s an argument, it’s like, ‘Do you want to take him outside?’ “, Exclaimed Maher. “Passionate is one thing, but challenging people to fight is like, roid rage. It is wrong.”

Maher also pointed to the incident where Biden mixed up his wife and sister during a rally, telling the panel that he “looks like a guy who” has just been knocked out “.

During Maher’s “New Rules” segment, the host chased Biden for the way he smiled.

“New rule: Joe Biden must stop smiling in a way that makes him look like he has had a stroke.

“Listen, do it until November,” added Maher. “Then you can have all the shots you want.”