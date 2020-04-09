Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Bill murray said on Wednesday that the late singer and songwriter Music by John Prine once helped him through a severe depression after a breakup.

Murray told the Washington Post that he was heartbroken and did not leave home when he remembered something Hunter S. Thompson once told him to trust Prine – who died of Coronavirus complications this week – for his “sense of humor.”

“I remembered that in the midst of this dark fog I was in, and went to find this John Prine record,” said Murray, adding that he wondered at the time if Thompson thought Prine was a humorist.

He said he had listened to most of the 26-track CD when the song “Linda Goes to Mars” played.

He said he reacted with, “Huh.”

John Prine died at 73 from complications from coronavirus

“That was it,” he remembers. “Just huh, like huh, it’s pretty funny. And that was it. It was that. It was the bottom. I had hit bottom and it was over, and I was on my way to back. “

Murray told The Publish he had been so deep in his depression that nothing had happened to him until he heard “Linda is going to Mars”

He said that it was while getting to know Prine that he realized “what a wonderful gift was made”.

“This last record from him was really a treasure too. His final record was just, oh, my God, ”added Murray.

Prine, 73, one of the most influential folk and country music artists, was hospitalized with the virus in March and then put on a ventilator before dying on Tuesday.

Prine survived cancer twice and continued to make music and tour despite the removal of part of her lung.

He had planned shows in May and a summer tour planned before contracting the virus.

Some of the Grammy winner’s most famous songs were “Hello in There”, “Sam Stone” and “Paradise”.

Mariah Haas and Stephanie Nolasco of Fox News contributed to this report.