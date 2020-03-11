Bill to criminalize doping programs passed by Senate committee

A bill that provides for prison terms for those involved in international doping programs took the law a step further on Wednesday when it was passed by a Senate committee.

Rodchenkov’s law, named after the director of the Moscow laboratory, Gregory Rodchenkov, who exposed Russian cheating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will then be examined by the entire Senate.

The House has already voted on it, and the action of the Senate committee has been a strong indicator that US lawmakers are not listening to warnings from international sports leaders about the consequences of such a law.

The International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency have actively sought to change the law, fearing that such a bill would give the United States jurisdiction over doping problems that arise abroad. In a letter sent to senators last month, WADA said that some of the provisions in the bill would create a “chaotic global anti-doping system without legal predictability”.

The IOC issued a statement reiterating some of its problems with the bill, part of which said: “We also hope that during the current legislative procedure, the question of extraterritorial jurisdiction, which the bill attributes to the American authorities. , will be discussed. “

Jim Walden, Rodchenkov’s lawyer and supporter of the bill, said the law was in line with other laws that have helped US authorities tackle international corruption in various areas. The measure provides for fines of up to $ 1 million and prison terms of up to 10 years for those who participate in programs designed to influence international sports competitions through doping. (Individual athletes who are caught for doping would not be punished under the law.)

“We have seen the model over and over again and it works,” said Walden. “It is high time that doping be added to the list of fraudulent crimes, so that everyone is prosecuted who deserves it.”