Bill Weld suspends major long-term challenge against Trump

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld – the remaining sole GOP Main Challenger against President Trump – ended his candidacy for the White House on Wednesday.

Weld’s decision to withdraw from the race came the day after the president officially won the nomination, Trump surpassing the 1,276 delegates who were to be the Republican presidential standard bearer once again.

TRUMP OBTAINS GOP 2020 APPOINTMENT WITH VICTORY PRIMERS

“I hereby announce that I am suspending my candidacy for President of the United States with immediate effect,” Weld wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News. “I am extremely grateful to all the patriotic women and men who have supported me over the past eleven months in our efforts to bring about better government in Washington, D.C.”

Weld – a former two-term Republican governor who was a candidate for the vice-presidency of the Libertarian Party in 2016 – was a longtime vocal critic of Trump.

In February of last year, as he took the first step towards launching a long-term main challenge against the President, Weld warned that “our country is in grave danger and I can no longer sit still the key”. And he criticized Trump, saying “we have a president whose priorities are geared towards promoting himself rather than serving the good of the country.”

Weld officially announced his candidacy in April and spent much of his time on the campaign trail in New Hampshire – which borders his home state and holds the first primary in the presidential calendar.

With Trump hugely popular among Republicans, Weld has repeatedly told Fox News and other news organizations that his plan to remain competitive would be to attract independent voters and even some Democrats to oppose Trump during the GOP presidential ballot. But the vast majority of independents chose to vote in the Democratic presidential primaries – where all the action was – leaving Weld without any chance of making a dent in the president’s renomination.

Weld’s best primary result was in the March 3 contest in Vermont where he won 10% of the vote. He caught 9 percent in New Hampshire primary and his home country, well below where he had hoped to finish.

And while Trump has captured 1,330 delegates to date, Weld has only won one – in Iowa caucuses.

Weld was joined in the main battle of the GOP by former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford and by former Illinois representative Joe Walsh, a conservative radio talk show host. Sanford ended its offer last fall and Walsh dropped out after Iowa caucuses.

Weld, in his statement, said that “while I suspend my candidacy, I want to be clear that I am not suspending my commitment to our nation and the democratic institutions that distinguish us.”