Bipartite House Resolution Condemns Chinese Government for Managing Coronavirus Response

EXCLUSIVE: A bipartisan resolution presented by representative Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Tuesday, condemns the Chinese government on his management of the coronavirus epidemic, providing a vivid picture of lies and mismanagement contributing to the pandemic that infected nearly 390,000 people worldwide and killed more than 16,700 people.

Representative Seth Moulton, D-Mass., And banks spearheaded the campaign to bring together the co-sponsors for the resolution on Monday which has so far seen representatives Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Austin Scott, R-Ga ., Trent Kelly, R-Miss., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., Mike Rogers, R-Ala., John Gallagher, R-Wis., Kelly Armstrong, RN.D., and Jason Smith, R-Mo., Log on.

This resolution comes as tensions between the United States and China are high over the Chinese government’s large-scale propaganda campaign seeking to present itself as the world savior of coronaviruses while several American officials and politicians, including President Trump , decided to call the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” in reference to its origins in Wuhan, a city in China.

The resolution argues that the Chinese government “made several serious mistakes during the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic, which increased the severity and spread of the current COVID-19 pandemic, including the intentional spread Chinese government misinformation to minimize risks to the virus, a refusal to cooperate with international health authorities, internal censorship by doctors and journalists, and malicious disregard for the health of ethnic minorities. “

Specifically, the resolution suggests that China was aware of a new strain of coronavirus in mid-December, several doctors having sounded the alarm among the Chinese medical community before the new year. But, according to the resolution, the Chinese authorities muzzled these doctors, including on January 3, forcing one to “sign a letter admitting that he had made” false comments “which” had seriously disrupted social order ” . “

The largely Republican group of representatives also condemns China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims, a religious minority including the United States government officials believe China has brought together between 800,000 and 2 million people, placing them in re-education camps which function largely as forced labor camps.

They condemn “the detention of more than 1,000,000 [Uighur] Muslims and other ethnic minorities in “re-education camps”, whose overcrowding and unsanitary conditions make camps hotspots for viral diseases and leave prisoners at high risk of contracting COVID-19. “

Finally, the resolution outlines the Chinese government’s propaganda campaign to explain its responsibility for the rapid spread of the coronavirus, specifically mentioning its lack of cooperation with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; a Foreign Ministry spokesman who “claimed that COVID-19 was from the United States and that the United States military had brought the virus to Wuhan to wage a biological war” against China; and China’s decision to expel journalists from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the New York Times.

The decision to expel the journalists caught the attention of the highest levels of the US government last week, with National Security Council respond with harsh words and representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is not a co-sponsor of the Banks resolution, berating the Chinese government.

“This cheeky assault on the free press by the Chinese Communist Party is appalling”, Schiff tweeted The 17th of March. “It was also dangerous in the midst of a public health crisis, when the flow of impartial information to the public is critical. China’s attempts to silence the truth must not stand. “

Banks himself also weighed in on the expulsion of American journalists.

“The Chinese Communist Party is a master of disinformation,” he tweeted last week. “They’ve already lied about the coronavirus. They kicked out the American media this week because they know we aren’t helping them push their propaganda. The media should be wary of the” facts “they push.”

He also mentioned a study from the University of Southampton which claims that “if China had taken action 3 weeks earlier, the spread of the coronavirus would be reduced by 95% worldwide”.

The resolution demands that China reverse its decision to send back American journalists, to release Uighur Muslims in its camps and demands a retraction from the World Health Organization, which has been accused of carrying water from china on its response to the coronavirus, on the comments of its leaders praising China for its “leadership” and its “transparency”.

It is not known when or if the resolution will be voted on in the Assembly.

Morgan Phillips of Fox News contributed to this report.