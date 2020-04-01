Birx praises California and Washington State for its response to coronaviruses, says NY, NJ

California and Washington acted quickly to mitigate the coronavirus threat while New York and New Jersey late – leading to large differences in current state counts for confirmed cases and deaths, a key member of President TrumpThe coronavirus task force said Tuesday.

“California and Washington reacted to this very early,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force response coordinator, told reporters at a White House press conference, noting that the two states have avoided spikes in infections despite being the first leaders when the virus first hit the United States in January.

At a separate press conference on Tuesday, the Governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo seems to agree with Birx’s assessment of his condition response.

CORONAVIRUS DEATHS TO 4000 MORE AMERICANS AND EXCEEDS CHINA

“I am tired of being behind this virus. We have been behind this virus since day one,” Cuomo told reporters, according to The Hill. “The virus was in China; we knew it was in China. … You don’t have to catch up. You have to get ahead.”

While Birx was speaking, she pointed to a pair of graphs showing the impact of mitigation efforts on the part of California and Washington state officials – such as first tests and on-site shelter orders.

“This is a slide that gives us a lot of hope and an understanding of what is possible,” said Birx, pointing to the first chart. “At the bottom of the slide, where you can barely see, that blue line at the very bottom is the current cases in California. The cumulative cases in California – where they do important testing.”

California mayor of San Francisco London Breed declared a state of emergency February 25 – before the city registered confirmed virus cases – and then announced a stay at home policy on March 16. Three days later, Governor of California Gavin Newsom announced a statewide home stay order.

Birx then pointed to another line, again at the bottom of the graph, representing Washington.

“We all remember Washington State,” she said. “Just over a month ago, they started having problems in Washington State.”

At the start of the epidemic in the United States, Washington ranked # 1 in the country in confirmed cases and deaths, largely due to a cluster of viruses in a nursing home in Kirkland, near from Seattle.

“But they brought their communities and their health providers together and they put in place robust mitigation methods and tests,” said Birx.

By the end of Tuesday, the state had fallen to No. 8 in the cases and No. 5 in the deaths.

On the other hand, the same graph showed that confirmed cases of virus increased sharply in March in New York and New Jersey, the two states which now rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the country in terms of confirmed cases and of deceased. (In New York, one of the most recent confirmed cases was that of Cuomo’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, The Hill reported.)

The second slide shows the rankings for the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Again, New York and New Jersey stood out with their notable peaks in confirmed virus cases, while all other sites were grouped at the bottom – either because of their mitigation efforts, or because they have not been severely affected by the epidemic so far. .

Again, Birx highlighted the line representing Washington State.

“They may have been able to measure cases for a long time without having a peak,” she said. “So it is possible and we are monitoring very closely to make sure there is no peak. But that’s what the people of Washington State do.

“Washington State, early, about two weeks before New York or New Jersey … California, a week before New York or New Jersey, really talked to their communities and decided to mitigate before they started to see this number of cases. And now we know it makes a big difference. ”

“Early, as Dr. Fauci said,” she added. “If you wait to see it, it’s too late.”