Birx says government classifies all deaths from coronavirus patients as “COVID-19”, regardless of cause

Federal government classifies deaths of patients infected with coronavirus as COVID-19 deaths, regardless of any underlying health conditions that might have contributed to someone’s death.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator White House coronavirus working group, said the federal government continues to count suspected deaths from COVID-19, although other nations do the opposite.

“There are other countries that, if you had a preexisting disease, and let’s say the virus brought you to the ICU [intensive care unit] and then have a heart or kidney problem, “she told a White House media briefing Tuesday.” Some countries report this as a heart or kidney problem and not a death from COVID-19.

“The intention is … if someone dies with COVID-19, we count that,” she added.

Asked if the numbers could distort the data the government is trying to collect, Birx said it would mainly apply to rural areas where the tests are not widely implemented.

“I am fairly confident that in New York and New Jersey and in places where these epidemics are significant and where hospitals only contain COVIDs … I can tell you that they are testing,” said she said.

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden said it was reasonable to include the death of someone infected with the virus, who also had other health conditions, in the count of COVID-19.

“In the normal course, autopsies would then determine if the person died from the effects of the COVID virus, if the person had a brain tumor or a cerebral hemorrhage for example which could not be related to it and what is the relative significance of the infection and the preexisting disease is, “Baden told Fox News.

However, the number of autopsies performed could be low due to the danger of infection, he said.

“Then you will include in these figures some people who had a pre-existing condition that would have caused death anyway, but it’s probably a small number,” said Baden.

The United States had 398,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, including more than 12,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

President Trump Spent Monday trying to assure Americans that the United States and health care facilities are ready to face a possible increase in cases in the coming weeks.

“Progress was made before the outbreak,” said Trump at the White House coronavirus briefing, where he said hospitals will be stocked with much needed equipment. “Next week, the week and a half, is when the big wave comes.”