Birx warns against buying anti-coronavirus antibody tests on the Internet, says they are not yet reliable

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

White House coronavirus The task force intervention coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, warned Americans against purchasing unreliable anti-coronavirus antibody tests during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Birx warned Americans against purchasing antibody tests that she says are circulating on the Internet, asking everyone to wait until those tests are approved and are 96% or more accurate.

“Some of the tests that might be available could give you false assurance, false positive or negative, so wait until these tests are available and validated,” insisted Birx.

Approved tests would also reveal how widespread asymptomatic cases are, added Birx.

DR. MARC SEIGEL ON THE FDA APPROVED SEROLOGY TEST “WE ARE NOT YET YET”

She stressed the importance of such a test since another wave of coronavirus could hit the country in the fall. Birx predicted that another seasonal wave of the virus “will no longer be like this” in the fall, expressing optimism that a fully developed antibody test “would identify, isolate and trace contact.”

Birx said on April 2 that the antibody tests could be ready “soon, later this month if the universities help us, absolutely.”

The first rapid coronavirus blood test to measure antibodies and immunity was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 24, but Dr. Marc Siegel says on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday, the test is “not yet entirely there”.

Siegel said he contacted Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health in the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), who told him that the currently approved tests, performed by Cellex Inc., have a one in three rate of not making the right choices.

“They say you don’t have the virus when you actually do,” added Siegel.

Dr. Bill Morice, president of the laboratories at the Mayo Clinic, who is conducting tests for a blood test to detect antibodies, said “Fox & Friends” the “serological test” will allow doctors to identify people who have been exposed and those who are potentially immune to the virus.

Morice said that the blood test will be able to detect that a person has had the coronavirus even if it was asymptomatic.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“About a week to two weeks after being exposed or having symptoms and even if you don’t have symptoms with the virus, your body during this period mounts a response. Part of that response is the production of a protein called specific antibody to the SARS virus. “

Meanwhile, the New York Blood Center made a call to recover COVID-19 patients donate their blood plasma to help treat other people severely affected by the disease.

“In treatment, called convalescent plasma, the patient is transfused with the donor plasma to use the donor’s antibodies to help clear the virus more quickly and reduce the need for ICU beds and ventilators”, said the New York Blood Center. said in a statement to Fox News.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York’s hardest hit state, has repeatedly said that an antibody test could be the key to determining who can safely return to work and school.

Yael Halon and Joshua Nelson of Fox News contributed to this report.